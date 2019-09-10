Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) Announces First Completed Veterans Administration Contract of the Newly Created Pest Control and Govt Contracts Division Subsidiary Enviroserv Pest Management Services Inc. and Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) (“EVSV”) is pleased to announce it has won and fulfilled its first VA contract with the newly formulated partnership with Native American Pride Constructors LLC.



Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO of Enviro-Serv, Inc. has these comments about today’s announcement: “As stated back in July we are super excited to be part of something special as with the newly formed partnership with Kenny West and his amazing company, Native American Pride Constructors LLC. Since formulating our partnership, we have submitted quotes for a large $87,000,000 landscaping project, and just last week submitted an emergency quote for a bee infestation at the Bay Pines VA complex in St. Petersburg Fl. We have won and fulfilled the bee project last Saturday, which was solely sourced to our company because of our newly formed status with NAPC and from our history and great success at handling many bee infestation projects at the Bay Pines complex over the last 5 years.”

Trina went on to state, “I spoke to Kenny West yesterday and he and I are very excited about the upcoming year regarding government contracting opportunities as their fiscal year commences in October and budgeting for all projects going forward in fiscal year 2020 are now being funded. Shareholders should be very excited about this partnership as we aggressively bird-dog upcoming new opportunities, many of which can be in the six figure dollar amounts. We will take what we can get but our reputation as well as Mr. West’s is very strong in government contracting fulfillment; we look forward to huge 2020.”

Trina ended his comments to the investing public by stating, “As of late our stock has decreased in market price and this is certainly disheartening; however I learned long ago the stock market will do what it’s going to do at the most untimely and unexpected times and often creates major buying opportunities for the investing public. Today’s prices of EVSV in my opinion are completely absurd with all that’s going on internally. I feel there is a huge disconnect currently in our share pricing. We are hitting on all cylinders with a record setting termite season, record setting sales within our municipal pest control contracts and certainly hugely excited about our Wisconsin hemp project. We have notified the State of Wisconsin last week for our 30-day intent to harvest. We intend to harvest by October 8th and have a clearly defined strategy for drying and processing our 12,000 plants. We strongly believe as previously stated the revenues from this harvest will be generated by the end of the 2019 and reflect in our 4th quarter financial statements.

“The investing public can look forward to major news upcoming prior to the end of September as we finalize certain events that are occurring now. I greatly appreciate the support of our shareholders and ask for their patience as we remain laser focused on the hemp harvest and monetizing this crop to the maximum.”

