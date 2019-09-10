“Electrify Your Ride VA” Campaign Celebrates Benefits of Electric Cars at Free Community Events Across Virginia

New Report Shows 73% of Virginians Surveyed Have Positive Views of Electric Cars, 45% Would Consider Buying or Leasing One Within Two Years

/EIN News/ -- Charlottesville, VA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlottesville, Va. – Generation180 and its partners are hosting four, free community events showcasing electric cars in Richmond, Charlottesville, Fairfax, and Roanoke, Virginia this month. The events kick off Electrify Your Ride VA, a new statewide education campaign to accelerate the region’s transition to electric transportation. Campaign partners include fellow nonprofits Green Energy Consumers Alliance and Virginia Clean Cities.

At each outdoor event, community members can sit behind the wheel of various models on display, take a drive in some locations, and enjoy free food, refreshments, and giveaways. They can also learn first-hand from the vehicles’ owners about the multiple benefits of switching from gas-powered to electric cars. (See the list of event dates and locations below).

“Electric cars are really fun to drive and save you a lot of time and money when it comes to fewer trips to the gas station and lower car maintenance. What’s more, driving electric reduces fossil fuel emissions, which is better for our air quality and our environment,” said Wendy Philleo, Generation180’s executive director. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, by switching from a gas-powered to an electric vehicle, the average Virginia resident could reduce CO 2 emissions of their drive by 70% or more.

Generation180 and partners have also negotiated new discounts on EV purchases with local car dealerships that will be offered later this fall to Virginia residents.

“We’re thrilled to be out in the community sharing information with local residents and partnering with auto dealers to help make electric cars even more affordable and accessible for Virginians,” said Alleyn Harned, executive director of Virginia Clean Cities.

Electrify Your Ride VA’s first round of events is taking place from September 14 to 22 in coordination with National Drive Electric Week. More details are below:

Virginians Surveyed about Electric Vehicles and Clean Energy

Generation180 is also releasing findings from a survey of 325 residents of Richmond, Charlottesville, Roanoke, and Fairfax about electric cars. The survey found that:

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents have a positive view of electric vehicles

45% would be likely to consider buying or leasing an electric vehicle if in the market for a new car within the next two years

When asked, “How important is it to you that Virginia reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and transition to clean energy?” 73% of respondents said it was important

Of the benefits presented, “savings on gasoline costs” ranked #1, with 82% of respondents reporting it would make them “much more” or “somewhat more” likely to purchase an electric vehicle

Unavailability/proximity of charging stations and higher up-front costs, at 70% and 62% respectively, were cited as the biggest barriers to purchasing an electric vehicle

The survey was conducted in August by national market research firm Dynata, with analysis completed by an independent researcher specializing in environmental science at the University of Virginia. Respondents were aged 25 or older, had a college education or higher, and had a household income of $75,000 or more a year—demographics that match the campaign’s “potential EV buyer” target audience. Generation180 is focusing on this audience in the initial phase of its education campaign.

“Our country is at a tipping point in making the transition to clean energy, and this survey demonstrates that Virginians understand how important it is. We all have a role to play in helping us get there and switching from a gas-powered car to an electric car is one of the most impactful ways consumers can take action,” said Philleo.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, electric cars will comprise 57% of all passenger vehicle sales worldwide by 2040.

##

Electrify Your Ride VA Event Partners

Charlottesville Climate Collaborative (C3)

City of Charlottesville

Drive Electric RVA

Dorey Park Farmer’s Market

Environment Virginia

Mothers Out Front

Transition Town Fairfax

Fairfax City

City of Roanoke

About Generation180

Generation180 is a non-profit committed to inspiring, empowering, and equipping individuals to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. The founding of Generation180 was prompted by a growing realization that we're at a tipping point in our country's transition to clean energy. The convergence of macro trends across the power, commercial, finance, and political sectors, as well as the arrival of rooftop solar power and electric vehicles to the mass market, have made it possible for our generation to fundamentally change our direction. We can now dramatically accelerate the arrival of a 100% clean energy future.

About Virginia Clean Cities

Virginia Clean Cities works with stakeholders in the Commonwealth on programs to improve air quality and increase American energy security and economic opportunity through the increased use of alternative fuels and vehicles. Operating since 1996, Virginia Clean Cities has successfully managed tens of millions of dollars of federal, state, and stakeholder vehicle and infrastructure programs from offices on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg VA.

About Green Energy Consumers Alliance

Green Energy Consumers Alliance is a non-profit that enables people to make green energy choices in the most cost-effective and practical ways possible, and to advocate for energy policies that benefit everyone. We harness the collective power and interests of people and providers to make green energy options not just the right decision for our planet, but the smart choice for our lives—today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Kay Campbell Generation180 434-987-2572 kaycampbell@generation180.org



