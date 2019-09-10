Global Hair restoration services Market to Reach $12.12 Billion by 2026 at 4.6% CAGR: AMR

Rise in number of beauty-conscious customers, availability of efficient services, and surge in number of bald populations drive the growth of the global hair restoration services market. On the basis of region, North America held more than one-third of the total market in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair restoration services market fostered $8.45 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $12.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in number of bald populations, and rise in number of beauty-conscious customers are the major factors that drive the growth of the global hair restoration services market. Furthermore, availability of efficient services supplements the market growth. On the other hand, forgery in services and lower penetration in untapped market hamper the market growth. However, premiumization trend provides immense opportunity and rise in number of millennial populations provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5389

On the basis of the end user, the male segment held the highest position accounting to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. However, the female segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of type, the follicular unit extraction segment held the largest revenue, contributing more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the follicular unit strip surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other segments including follicular unit transplant, laser treatment, and others.

On the basis of region, North America held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also includes analysis of other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5389

Leading market players analyzed in the research include National Hair Centers, Direct Hair Implantation International, Bernstein Medical, Cole Hair Transplant Group, iGrow Laser, Bosley Inc., NeoGraft, Lexington Intl., LLC., and Elite Hair Restoration. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.