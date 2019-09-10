U.S. Softwood Veneer and Plywood Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - China is the Major Overseas Market for U.S. Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Softwood Veneer and Plywood Market - Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the softwood veneer and plywood market in the U.S. amounted to $4B in 2018, stabilizing at the previous year.



This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, softwood veneer and plywood consumption continue to indicate a measured reduction. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 3.2% year-to-year. In that year, the softwood veneer and plywood market attained its peak level of $4.6B. From 2015 to 2018, the growth of the softwood veneer and plywood market remained at a lower figure.



Production of Softwood Veneer And Plywood in the U.S.



In 2018, the softwood veneer and plywood production in the U.S. stood at 10M tonnes, shrinking by -3.9% against the previous year. In general, softwood veneer and plywood production continue to indicate a drastic descent. Over the period under review, softwood veneer and plywood production reached its maximum volume at 13M tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.



In value terms, softwood veneer and plywood production amounted to $3.6B.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, approx. 160K tonnes of softwood veneer and plywood were exported from the U.S.; falling by -14.3% against the previous year. Overall, softwood veneer and plywood exports continue to indicate a measured reduction. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2016 when exports increased by 164% year-to-year. Exports peaked at 187K tonnes in 2017 and then declined slightly in the following year.



In value terms, softwood veneer and plywood exports amounted to $51M (estimates) in 2018. In general, softwood veneer and plywood exports continue to indicate a significant curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2016 with an increase of 81% y-o-y. Exports peaked at $61M in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports failed to regain their momentum.



Exports by Country



China (130K tonnes) was the main destination for softwood veneer and plywood exports from the U.S., accounting for an 81% share of total exports. Moreover, softwood veneer and plywood exports to China exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, the Dominican Republic (7.6K tonnes), more than tenfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by South Korea (4.1K tonnes), with a 2.5% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume to China stood at -1.9%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Dominican Republic (+24.9% per year) and South Korea (-22.3% per year).



In value terms, China ($26M) remains the key foreign market for softwood veneer and plywood exports from the U.S., comprising 52% of total softwood veneer and plywood exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Dominican Republic ($6.5M), with a 13% share of total exports. It was followed by Saint Lucia, with a 3.8% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value to China amounted to -7.4%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: the Dominican Republic (+26.7% per year) and Saint Lucia (+19.8% per year).



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of softwood veneer and plywood imported into the U.S. amounted to 1.1M tonnes, picking up by 48% against the previous year. Overall, softwood veneer and plywood imports continue to indicate an extraordinary increase. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2016 with an increase of 58% against the previous year.



In value terms, softwood veneer and plywood imports amounted to $917M (estimates) in 2018. Over the period under review, softwood veneer and plywood imports continue to indicate extraordinary growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when imports increased by 66% against the previous year.



Imports by Country



Brazil (427K tonnes), China (422K tonnes) and Chile (234K tonnes) were the main suppliers of softwood veneer and plywood imports to the U.S., together comprising 94% of total imports.



From 2013 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main suppliers, was attained by China (+53.0% per year), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.



In value terms, China ($380M), Brazil ($274M) and Chile ($208M) were the largest softwood veneer and plywood suppliers to the U.S., with a combined 94% share of total imports.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Most Promising Products



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets



7. Production



8. Imports



9. Exports



10. Profiles Of Major Producers



Companies Mentioned



American Pacific

Autumn House

Baltek

Coastal Forest Resources Company

Eagle Veneer

Emerald Forest Products

Excaliber Inc

Forest Hunt Products

Freres Lumber Co.

Giles & Kendall

Hardel Mutual Plywood Corporation

Hood Industries

Hoquiam Plywood Products, Inc.

Idaho Veneer Company

JDC Veneers

Linnton Plywood Association

Norbord South Carolina

Planet China

Ppllc Corp

Rosboro

Roseburg Forest Products

Scotch Plywood Company

South Coast Lumber

Sylvan Forest Products

Timber Products Co. Limited Partnership

US Test Company 204

Veneer Products Acquisitions

