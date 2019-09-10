U.S. Secondary Aluminum Market Analysis and Forecasts Up Until 2025 - The Market Generated a Revenue of $5.6 Billion in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Secondary Aluminum Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The revenue of the secondary aluminum market in the U.S. amounted to $5.6B in 2018, remaining relatively unchanged against the previous year.



This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In general, secondary aluminum consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of 4.7% against the previous year. Secondary aluminum consumption peaked at $5.9B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, consumption failed to regain its momentum.



Secondary Aluminum Production in the U.S.



In value terms, secondary aluminum production totaled $5.5B in 2018. In general, secondary aluminum production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 when production volume increased by 4% y-o-y. Secondary aluminum production peaked at $5.8B in 2015; however, from 2016 to 2018, production remained at a lower figure.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of secondary aluminum exported from the U.S. totaled 5K tonnes, jumping by 83% against the previous year. In general, secondary aluminum exports, however, continue to indicate a drastic slump. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when exports increased by 83% year-to-year.



In value terms, secondary aluminum exports stood at $16M (estimates) in 2018. Over the period under review, secondary aluminum exports, however, continue to indicate a deep setback. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when exports increased by 51% y-o-y. Over the period under review, secondary aluminum exports attained their maximum at $39M in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports failed to regain their momentum.



Exports by Country



Brazil (2.4K tonnes) was the main destination for secondary aluminum exports from the U.S., with a 48% share of total exports. Moreover, secondary aluminum exports to Brazil exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Indonesia (607 tonnes), fourfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by South Korea (440 tonnes), with an 8.9% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume to Brazil stood at +119.3%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Indonesia (+60.2% per year) and South Korea (-27.7% per year).



In value terms, Brazil ($5.2M) emerged as the key foreign market for secondary aluminum exports from the U.S., comprising 32% of total secondary aluminum exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Italy ($1.5M), with a 9% share of total exports. It was followed by South Korea, with a 7.8% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of value to Brazil amounted to +109.7%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Italy (+24.3% per year) and South Korea (-23.6% per year).



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, approx. 37K tonnes of secondary aluminum were imported into the U.S.; jumping by 7.7% against the previous year. Over the period under review, secondary aluminum imports continue to indicate an outstanding expansion. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2014 when imports increased by 50% year-to-year.



In value terms, secondary aluminum imports amounted to $115M (estimates) in 2018. Over the period under review, the total imports indicated buoyant growth from 2013 to 2018: its value increased at an average annual rate of +21.0% over the last five years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2018 figures, secondary aluminum imports increased by +128.3% against 2013 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 when imports increased by 37% y-o-y.



Imports by Country



In 2018, South Korea (20K tonnes) constituted the largest secondary aluminum supplier to the U.S., with a 52% share of total imports. Moreover, secondary aluminum imports from South Korea exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Australia (7K tonnes), threefold. China (3.1K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total imports with an 8.3% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume from South Korea amounted to +111.9%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Australia (+8.1% per year) and China (+17.9% per year).



In value terms, South Korea ($48M) constituted the largest supplier of secondary aluminum to the U.S., comprising 41% of total secondary aluminum imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Australia ($22M), with a 19% share of total imports. It was followed by Germany, with a 13% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of value from South Korea totaled +90.5%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Australia (+11.6% per year) and Germany (+6.4% per year).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Most Promising Products



5. Most Promising Supplying Countries



6. Most Promising Overseas Markets



7. Production



8. Imports



9. Exports



10. Profiles Of Major Producers



Companies Mentioned



Allied Metal Co.

Ampal

Audubon Metals

Blue Ridge Metals Corporation

C-Koe Metals

Century Aluminum of South Carolina

Eccomelt, Imco Recycling of Loudon Inc

Ffs Incorporated

Gnw Aluminum

Imco Recycling of Ohio

Interlock Industries

J.L. French Automotive Castings

Joe W Morgan

Kentucky Smelting Technology

Metal Powder Products

Metalico Aluminum Recovery

Ohio Valley Aluminum Company

Quality Molded

R Lavin & Son IncRecycling Services of Indiana

SRT Investments

Scepter

Smelter Service Corp.

Spectro Alloys Corporation

Stiefel Aluminum

Superior Aluminum Alloys

TST Inc.

Texas Tst

Thorock Metals

Tower Extrusions

Tower Metal Products L.P.

Trialco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32plvk

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.