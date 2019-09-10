Neocis CEO and Co-founder joins Boston University dental school Dean’s Advisory Board, contributes knowledge of dental robotics

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis CEO and co-founder Dr. Alon Mozes has joined the Dean’s Advisory Board at Boston University’s Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, to which he will contribute his vast knowledge of and experience in the intersection between advanced robotics and dental implant surgery.



Mozes, a cutting-edge biomedical engineer, is Chief Executive Officer of Neocis, a company that is transforming dental implant surgery with advanced robotics and using this robotics technology to enhance dental surgeons’ capabilities and advance patient care. On the Dean’s Advisory Board, he will join other industry-leading CEOs and executives.

“The Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine has been a pioneer in digital dentistry and surgically guided placement of dental implants, and I know that Dr. Mozes will ensure that we continue to lead in this field,” said Dean Jeffrey W. Hutter. “I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Mozes to the Dean’s Advisory Board, and look forward to drawing on his knowledge of the latest dental technological innovations to ensure that our curriculum and patient care stay at the cutting edge.”

Mozes, who received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a PhD in biomedical engineering from the University of Miami, cut his teeth in robotic surgery at Mako Surgical, where he was one of the first principal engineers to develop the company’s revolutionary system for orthopedics robotic surgery.

From there, he recognized an unmet need in the growing field of dental implants – in part thanks to insight gleaned from his own father, who is an endodontist, and another close family dentist friend – and partnered with a former co-worker from Mako to launch Neocis. Neocis secured its first round of funding in 2012, and completed a successful clinical study for its core robotic technology in 2016, which led to market clearance from the FDA.

“At Neocis, our mission is to improve dental practice and patient care through the use of advanced robotics, and, through participation on the Dean’s Advisory Board, I am excited to share this knowledge in order to ensure students and residents graduate from the Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine prepared to use the latest innovations in the oral healthcare field,” Mozes said.

The Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine Dean’s Advisory Board (DAB) supports the work of the school by providing the dean with counsel on issues affecting the school, including strategic planning, external relations, and academic initiatives that facilitate the achievement of the school’s mission. All members of the board are accomplished leaders in dentistry, business, government, philanthropy, or the nonprofit sector.

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis® is a private company located in Miami, Florida, that is transforming dental implant surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. The company's FDA cleared Neocis Guidance System, or Yomi®, is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi® provides surgical guidance through the use of haptic robotic technology, software, and multisensory feedback to help achieve the right position, angulation, and depth to place the implant exactly according to plan. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient.

About Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine

Founded in 1963, the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine is the premier academic dental institution promoting excellence in dental education, research, oral health care, and community service to improve the overall health of the global population. With a faculty of more than 240 educators, clinicians, and researchers and more than 250 staff members, the School offers a full spectrum of pre-doctoral and postdoctoral specialty education programs and a complete range of graduate programs and degrees to more than 700 students.

