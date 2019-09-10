Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Plans to Open Nine New Locations by the End of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced today that it will be opening nine new locations by the end of 2019. The franchised locations are located in high foot traffic areas, and have expected opening dates in November and December, in time for the peak of the holiday season. We expect the Santa Clara CA, St. Petersburg, FL, and South Jordan, UT locations to open by November 1, 2019; the Strongsville, OH, El Cajon, CA, Brandon, FL, and Highland Village, TX locations to open by December 1, 2019; and the Oceanside, CA and Redondo Beach, CA locations to open by December 31, 2019.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company, stated, “I am thrilled to report that we expect to achieve our goal of having 50 esports gaming centers a year earlier than originally projected. This exemplifies management’s commitment to creating shareholder value, as we work toward stated goals. The nine new locations add another 23,000 square feet of space and 350 gaming stations to our expanding national footprint. Once these nine locations are open, Simplicity will operate 55 esports gaming centers across 15 states.”

Interested franchisees are encouraged to contact Simplicity Esports at: https://playlivenation.com/franchising

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG, Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, Gears of War, Smite, and multiple EA Sports titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company

Roman Franklin

Roman@SimplicityEsports.com

561-819-8586



