U.S. Sheet Metal Products Market Generated a Revenue of $22.4 Billion in 2018 and Set to Rise Again by 2025

The revenue of the sheet metal product market in the U.S. amounted to $22.4B in 2018, increasing by 3.6% against the previous year.



This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The market value increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2014 when the market value increased by 5.3% against the previous year.



Sheet Metal Product Production in the U.S.



In value terms, sheet metal product production amounted to $22.3B in 2018. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% from 2013 to 2018; the trend pattern remained consistent, with only minor fluctuations being observed over the period under review. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2014 when production volume increased by 4% y-o-y.



Exports from the U.S.



In 2018, sheet metal product exports from the U.S. amounted to 10K tonnes, increasing by 9.1% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +8.3% over the period from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when exports increased by 16% y-o-y.



In value terms, sheet metal product exports stood at $63M in 2018. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2013 to 2018; however, the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations over the period under review. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2018 when exports increased by 24% against the previous year.



Exports by Country



Panama (3K tonnes) was the main destination for sheet metal product exports from the U.S., with a 28% share of total exports. Moreover, sheet metal product exports to Panama exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Bahamas (604 tonnes), fivefold. Mozambique (541 tonnes) ranked third in terms of total exports with a 5.2% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of volume to Panama stood at +91.3%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Bahamas (+14.1% per year) and Mozambique (+164.6% per year).



In value terms, Panama ($9.5M) remains the key foreign market for sheet metal product exports from the U.S., comprising 15% of total sheet metal product exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mozambique ($4M), with a 6.4% share of total exports. It was followed by Bahamas, with a 6.4% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value to Panama stood at +59.3%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Mozambique (+134.2% per year) and Bahamas (+13.6% per year).



Imports into the U.S.



In 2018, the amount of sheet metal products imported into the U.S. stood at 20K tonnes, increasing by 46% against the previous year. Over the period under review, sheet metal product imports continue to indicate an extraordinary expansion. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2016 when imports increased by 51% against the previous year. Over the period under review, sheet metal product imports reached their maximum in 2018 and are likely to see steady growth in the immediate term.



In value terms, sheet metal product imports totaled $42M in 2018. In general, sheet metal product imports continue to indicate resilient growth. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of 67% y-o-y. Imports peaked in 2018 and are expected to retain its growth in the near future.



Imports by Country



In 2018, China (8.2K tonnes) constituted the largest supplier of sheet metal product to the U.S., with a 41% share of total imports. Moreover, sheet metal product imports from China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, New Zealand (3.5K tonnes), twofold. Belgium (2.7K tonnes) ranked third in terms of total imports with a 13% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume from China amounted to +22.1%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: New Zealand (+388.0% per year) and Belgium (+222.9% per year).



In value terms, China ($16M) constituted the largest supplier of sheet metal product to the U.S., comprising 38% of total sheet metal product imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by South Korea ($4.5M), with a 11% share of total imports. It was followed by Belgium, with a 11% share.



From 2013 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from China stood at +15.2%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: South Korea (+3.0% per year) and Belgium (+106.2% per year).



