Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market to Garner $126.81 Million by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR

Increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rise in global geriatric population are expected to manifest the growth of the global preoperative surgical planning software market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global preoperative surgical planning software market accounted for $84.09 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and surge in the global geriatric population has boosted the growth of the market. However, product recalls associated with preoperative surgical planning software hampers market growth. On the contrary, the high market potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market is divided into type, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into off-premise and on-premise. The off-premise segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than three-fifths of the market share, owing to the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology. However, the on-premise segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% through 2026.

Based on application, the market is divided into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics application, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is further divided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. The orthopedic surgery segment held the lion’s share three-fifths of the market, owing to an increase in orthopedic procedures, the surge in prevalence, and rise in focus on preoperative planning. However, the neurosurgery segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. The global preoperative surgical planning software market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the study period.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as WishBone Medical, Inc., Brainlab AG, EchoPixel, Inc., Stryker Corporation (Scopis), GE Healthcare, Intrasense, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Hologic, Inc., Canon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Carestream Health, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Materialise, Monteris Medical, Inc., IBM Watson Health (IBM), Danaher Corporation, Oracle NetSuite, Pie Medical Imaging B.V., Medicad Hectec, Renishaw Plc, and Nemotec.

