CentralSquare User Event to Draw More Than 500 Leaders from Fire, Law Enforcement and Emergency Communications Agencies

User event for the fastest-growing public safety software suite gathers leading voices in public safety to discuss current and emerging technology solutions including a unified, nationwide, virtual 911 dispatch network

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, which holds the number one market position in public safety software, announced today that it is bringing together more than 500 public safety leaders whose agencies have deployed CentralSquare Public Safety Suite Pro – a fully unified suite offering solutions from 911 to Jail – to the Z1 User Event. As the premier networking and training event for customers on CentralSquare solutions that are powered by Zuercher, EmergiTech and LETG, Z1 will offer insights into the new National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) compliance requirements and explore new product advancements, among other topics. User-oriented presentations and roundtables along with information about CentralSquare’s product roadmap also are on the agenda.

Presenting the keynote address, CentralSquare’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Public Safety Steve Seoane will address how the company is evolving Public Safety Suite Pro, powered by Zuercher, the fastest-growing public safety suite and the world’s first, fully unified, plug-and-play suite for everything from 911 to Jail. In particular, with industry-leading investment in R&D, CentralSquare will take its tremendous scale, resources and capabilities to help its 790 Public Safety Suite Pro partner agencies leverage the largest customer network in the nation to speed emergency response and ultimately save lives.

During the two-day event, attendees will be able to experience in-person demonstrations of new innovations such as state and NCIC search functionality in the Field Ops mobile app, police-to-police data sharing and CAD-to-CAD which is immediately available to all Pro customers at no charge. In particular, CentralSquare will unveil its unified, nationwide dispatch network created as a result of the recent acquisition of Tellus, the leader in connecting multiple computer aided dispatch systems.

The event will take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center’s Convention Center in Sioux Falls, SD, September 10-11. Learn more at Z1.CentralSquare.com

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

