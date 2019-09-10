TopLine Credit Union Foundation Hosts 4th Annual Lawn Bowling Fundraiser Raising $30,000

Proceeds used to award post-secondary education scholarships

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation , a non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union , raised $30,000 towards a scholarship fund that will help students with the costs of higher education at a recent lawn bowling benefit event.

The fourth annual TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brit’s Pub in Minneapolis Thursday, July 18 with nearly 115 attendees and 50 sponsors coming together to enjoy lawn bowling on the downtown pub’s rooftop, a live auction, silent auction and raffle, all to benefit a great cause — financial grants for education.

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2015, the foundation has awarded 64 scholarships totaling $40,000 to recipients pursuing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. The foundation also supports local and global financial education, and in August of 2019 awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria.

“It was another enjoyable year of lawn bowling for a cause with truly amazing support and generosity from our employees, members, business partners and community,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “Proceeds from our fundraising event will be awarded in scholarships to help students with the costs of higher education. We are proud to have built a solid reputation of caring, connecting and contributing within our communities and look forward to future fundraising events such as this, allowing us to grant even more scholarships over the coming years.”

Donations are accepted year round, by contacting Foundation@TopLinecu.com , 763-391-9494 or online at www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation .

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is guided by its mission — to work within the community to build a better tomorrow. The Foundation expands community outreach activities by awarding scholarships , providing financial education and counseling for members of all ages, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law, Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752. For further information call 1-800-626-1448 or 763-391-9494, email Foundation@TopLinecu.com , stop by any TopLine branch location or write to: 9353 Jefferson Hwy, Maple Grove, MN 55369.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9c9983-312a-4dff-945f-87e1c402a9f2

TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises $30,000 to Fund Scholarships TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises $30,000 to Fund Scholarships



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.