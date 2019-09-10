Lubrizol Achieves Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an affirmation of its commitment to sustainability, Lubrizol is proud to announce the company recently received a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, providing detailed assessments of business’ environmental, social and ethical performance.



A Gold rating means Lubrizol scored within the top five percent of more than 55,000 companies rated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of its industry. The company was evaluated on the strengths of its actions and policies relative to Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. This is the sixth year Lubrizol was part of the EcoVadis evaluations and has seen a steady increase in its scores every year.

“The EcoVadis scores are an important external validation of our focus on sustainability,” says Julie Edgar, Lubrizol’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Lubrizol touches the lives of billions of people every day, and we take our responsibilities to those consumers, our customers, our employees and our communities very seriously.”

Lubrizol’s commitment to inspiring sustainability that improves lives is fully integrated across the organization. The company’s approach includes a broad view of sustainability, including balance among Environmental, Social, Governance and Ethics, and Economic factors, as well as life-cycle thinking to support business strategies.

In addition to its own internal sustainability assessments, the company seeks and incorporates external stakeholder feedback, such as the EcoVadis scores, and applies global trends to identify opportunities in the continued progression of its sustainability strategy and practices.

To learn more about the company’s sustainability commitment and goals, see the Lubrizol sustainability report .

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed29207-cda5-4452-af09-ce980b72cb40

Alicia Gauer Global Communications Director alicia.gauer@lubrizol.com

