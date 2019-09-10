HYPE Sports Innovation Reveals its 2019 Sports-Blockchain Demo-Day Startup Cohort

Ten high-impact sports-blockchain startups will pitch to leading blockchain investors and VCs at a prestigious event hosted by the NYU’s Tisch Institute for Global Sport on September 18th, 2019.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPE Sports Innovation , a global network of sports-technology startup accelerators, announced the exclusive group of 10 startups that will be pitching in front of blockchain and sports industry leaders, investors and VCs at the prestigious demo-day at NYU, on September 18th, 2019. The demos and pitches, mark the culmination of the intensive 3-month-long HYPE SPIN® Blockchain Accelerator program, in partnership with NYU Tisch Institute for Global Sport , TON Labs , Sportradar and ISDE . The startups were rigorously selected by and they represent the top 9% of applications from around the world in this space.



“With our specific focus on sports technology, we see that blockchain is an ideal enabling technology for the full gamut of emerging sports transformations,” said Vince Gennaro, Associate Dean at the NYU-SPS Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport. "Our partnership with HYPE Sports Innovation, a global leader in capital for sports tech and innovation, represents a perfect match for our industry-centric approach coupled with academic excellence.”

Led by Dr. Nir Ben Lavi, the CEO of HYPE US, and through its global network of accelerators, HYPE, identifies the world’s highest-impact, highest-potential sports-technology startups, and helps them successfully launch, grow and secure funding. HYPE’s sport-blockchain accelerator is the organization’s twelfth unique accelerator program and is designed to identify the most promising companies working on blockchain applications that aim to improve the world of sports.

The program includes an intensive two-day bootcamp, personalized mentoring processes, weekly remote classes from top experts, and access to an unrivalled ecosystem all culminating in the demo-day in front of partners, investors and sports clubs. Previous HYPE accelerator programs have partnered with leading sports brands such as: 1.FC Köln and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as leading universities from around the world such as the University of Queensland, and Loughborough University.

HYPE expects dozens of sports-technology and block chain focused investors to attend the event. Investors interested in attending should register here .

In addition, in recent months, HYPE has extended its value offering beyond its accelerator programs by establishing a $75 million fund specifically to support the growth and scaling demands of the startups. The HYPE Fund invites investors to join a 4:30 PM introductory session about the fund, colocated with the event at NYU.

2019 HYPE SPIN® Block chain Cohort:

Bethereum (Hong Kong): Bethereum combines Blockchain and gamification to deliver the most innovative and engaging betting platform on the market.

Instant Sponsor (United States): Instant Sponsor is a Blockchain-powered global sports sponsorship marketplace.

Lympo (United States): Lympo – health and fitness app that uses an incentivization model and rewards people for living healthy lifestyles.

Vanywhere (Israel): Vanywhere is a brand new platform that incentivizes brand advocates to work on behalf of the brand.

Puml (Australia): PUML - is a new HealthTech platform that helps incentivise active movement through a sophisticated rewards protocol based on blockchain technology.

SportZblock (Australia): SportZblock is a blockchain powered private social network for clubs fusing the proven trio of betting, social media and e-commerce that captures, attributes and distributes digital rights to clubs via securing ownership of data at source.

IQONIQ (Monaco): IQONIQ is a revolutionary fan engagement & social media ecosystem that exclusively targets the Sports, Media & Entertainment industry.

Peerspoint (Switzerland): A non-profit + for-profit market blockchain platform core for supporting athletes & sport federations; securing performance data, health/drug data, promote gender & socioeconomic equality & AI/ML data driven governance to tackle widespread malpractice.

Globatalent (Spain): Globatalent blockchain Sports Exchange. A global Marketplace for the sport industry. We developed a tool that can be used by clubs and athletes to

finance themselves and improve their FAN engagement.

Tixico (Latvia): Tixico is an EOS blockchain-based ticketing service designed for both the primary and secondary market.

About HYPE Sports Innovation

HYPE has built the largest global ecosystem in sports innovation. With over 40,000 members, including retail brands, athletic clubs, federations, and academia, together with more than 11,000 startups, HYPE has an unrivalled capacity for outreach to global partners across all sectors in this highly diverse field, and together with its new Capital Fund, HYPE's business model is to leverage this platform to grow from the surging needs of the sports industry to innovate and convert sports innovation into business success.

For more information, contact Mr. Tomer Sagi: Tomer@Hypesportsinnovation.com﻿

