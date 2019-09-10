ALLY FINANCIAL INC. NAMED THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA PRESENTING PARTNER

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala Chairman, Charles Merinoff, announced today Ally Financial Inc. would be the presenting partner for the 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala held on October 19, 2019, in Washington, DC. This commitment will continue to help TMCF identify high-quality talent from our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with assets of $173.1 billion as of September 30, 2018. As one of the largest full-service auto finance operations in the country, Ally is a client-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions. Ally is relentlessly focused on “Doing it Right” and being a trusted financial partner for its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers.

“A major tenant of Ally’s “Do It Right” philosophy is a strong commitment to advancing diversity & inclusion in the workplace as both a competitive and societal issue,” said Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer at Ally. “The talent we have experienced firsthand coming out of the nation’s HBCUs is impressive and critical to helping businesses succeed, and as the presenting partner for the annual gala we are proud to help advance TMCF’s mission.”

The Gala each year hosts over 1,600 attendees, including more than 400 HBCU students and 1,200 guests. The guest list includes the who’s who of DC’s top government, corporate, philanthropic, higher education, and HBCU leaders. This black-tie event has become one of the largest nonpolitical events in our nation's capital and all proceeds from the Gala support scholarships and programs for nearly 300,000 students at TMCF member-schools.

“Ally continues to be a tremendous partner for TMCF, but more important to all of our talented students,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Their investment in our Gala reconfirms the magnitude of their dedication to helping TMCF identify even more talent for scholarships, leadership development, internships, and jobs so they can be the future moguls, global leaders, and change-makers through the funds raised at the Gala.”

In 2018, BizBash, the premier resource for event and meeting professionals in North America, placed the TMCF Anniversary Awards Gala as #6 on their annual list of Top 100 Events in Washington, DC. For more information about TMCF, or purchasing tables and seats for the Gala, visit tmcf.org/gala.

NOTE: Members of the working press who wish to cover this event must obtain press credentials. To obtain credentials, contact tmcfpress@tmcf.org.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

