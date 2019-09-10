Butler Snow Attorney Alyson Bustamante Jones Named Law360 Rising Star

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Butler Snow attorney Alyson Bustamante Jones has been named a Rising Star by Law360.

The award recognizes attorneys aged 40 and under whose legal accomplishments in their respective practice area transcend their age. This year, Law360 named 175 rising stars across 39 practice areas from more than 1,300 submissions. Jones was listed in the practice area of life sciences.

“This is an exciting and well-deserved honor for Alyson, and we are proud of her accomplishment,” said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. “Her work on behalf of our clients has earned her great respect among her peers and colleagues, and this recognition by one of the most prestigious national law publications illustrates that.”

Jones serves as practice group leader for Butler Snow’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care group. She oversees and manages the firm’s mass tort litigation including MDL representation, management of bellwether selection, oversight of local counsel, oversight of all pleadings, defensive discovery and expert development. Jones is well versed in MDL procedures, having represented major companies in high-profile MDL proceedings. In addition to her mass tort management capabilities, she has served on numerous trial teams and as discovery counsel in major pharmaceutical litigation cases.

Jones has been recognized by Best Lawyers® for product liability litigation – defendants, by Super Lawyers® as a Mid-South Super Lawyer and a Mid-South Rising Star for personal injury – products: defense, by The Legal 500 U.S. as a Next Generation Star and by the Mississippi Business Journal as Top 40 Under 40. She is also a graduate of the prestigious International Association of Defense Counsel’s Trial Academy and a member of PORTICO 10.

Jones is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel, the American, Hispanic National, Tennessee and Capital Area Bar Associations, The Mississippi Bar, the Defense Research Institute, and the Emory University Institute for Complex Litigation and Mass Claims. She received her bachelor’s degree, cum laude, from the University of Mississippi and her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Tennessee.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 360 attorneys and advisors collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America’s Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation’s top law firms for client service. The firm was recently ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow.

Attachment

Sherry Vance Allen Butler Snow 601-985-4103 sherry.vanceallen@butlersnow.com Todd Smith Deane | Smith 615-202-7944 todd@deanesmith.agency



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.