Media Advisory: PHOTO/VIDEO OPPORTUNITY: New Mobile Classroom Uses Virtual Reality To Teach Saskatchewan Elementary Students About Risks Of Impaired Driving

SmartWheels is a 42-foot recreational vehicle that has been outfitted with a large projection screen, individual tablets and virtual reality goggles. Students in Grades 4 – 6 board SmartWheels to participate in a fully interactive learning experience, including videos about the effects of alcohol and drugs, “choose your own adventure” decision-making scenarios, and virtual reality goggles that simulate how it looks and feels to drive while impaired.

SmartWheels is the latest initiative from MADD Canada to teach young people about the risks of alcohol, drugs and driving – and provide them with safety strategies to make good decisions. It is being rolled out in Saskatchewan thanks to support from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA)

Media are welcome to attend the launch of the Saskatchewan SmartWheels program and tour the RV. Date and Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Location: St. Gabriel School, 3150 Windsor Park, Rd., Regina, Saskatchewan, S4V 3A1 Special Guests: The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for SGI The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister Responsible for SLGA Andrew Murie, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer

Studies show that the use of alcohol and cannabis starts as early as age 11 and that use increases steadily between Grades 7 and 9. Recognizing this, MADD Canada launched SmartWheels in Ontario in 2017 to educate students about the harms associated with alcohol and drug use and driving before they are at risk.



Saskatchewan is the second province in which MADD has implemented the program. SmartWheels is expected to visit more than 100 schools and be seen by approximately 9,000 students over the coming school year.

For more information or to RSVP: Deb Kelly, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Tyler McMurchy, SGI Media Relations, 306-751-1837 or tmcmurchy@sgi.sk.ca David Morris, SLGA, 306-787-1721 or dmorris@slga.gov.sk.ca



