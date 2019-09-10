Say and Sixteen Securities Ink Multi-Year Commercial Agreement

The deal will drive deeper shareholder engagement across proxy processing and regulated communications

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say, a technology platform reshaping shareholder communication, announced Sixteen Securities Inc., the brokerage arm of new fintech firm Sixteen Markets, has signed a multi-year contract with the company. Sixteen Securities will rely on Say’s shareholder communications solutions—including proxy processing, regulated shareholder communications and voting— as well as its voluntary corporate actions services.

Say’s API-based and secure solutions are powering Sixteen Securities’ innovative multi-market, multi-currency digital brokerage platform, giving brokers and advisors using Sixteen Securities a new, more effective way to engage clients. Additionally, Sixteen Securities’ customers will have access to Say’s unique Q&A platform for annual meetings, earnings calls and advanced polling, offering an important differentiator.

“Shareholders have long been beholden to a proxy voting system that is hard to navigate, dependent on outdated technology and simply not conducive to participation,” said Gary Wiedman, co-founder of Sixteen Securities. “Say’s powerful, modern and digital investor communications platform streamlines the process from end to end and enables brokerage operations teams to track and manage communications in real-time, and for investors to vote.”

“We’re excited Sixteen Securities has selected Say for their mission-critical requirement as they launch into a new phase of growth,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “Both Sixteen Securities and Say are committed to providing a digital, transparent and efficient experience for all investors. Our services allow our clients to save money, reduce operational overhead and offer a better experience to their customers.”

About Say:

Say® is a technology startup connecting shareholders with investments of all sizes to the companies they own. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors to exercise their shareholder rights, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with leverageable insights into their investor base.

For more information visit say.com

Contact: hello@say.com

About Sixteen Securities:

Sixteen Markets Inc. wholly owns Sixteen Securities Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC. Sixteen Securities Inc. is a carrying broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, investment advisors and digital partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. Sixteen Securities Inc. delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies.

For more information visit 16.financial

Contact: hello@16financial.com



