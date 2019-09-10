Patrick Terry announced as first Chief Commercial Officer of SomaLogic

Terry brings “patient-focused perspective” to the commercialization of SomaLogic’s protein-based precision health information products

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic announced today that Patrick Terry has joined the company as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). A serial entrepreneur, biomedical science enthusiast and patient advocate, Terry is uniquely qualified to lead the commercialization of SomaLogic’s growing portfolio of protein-based precision health information products.

“Although I have been fortunate to be involved in many successful efforts in improving human health, the potential the human proteome presents to deeply inform and thus transform health and disease management is profound,” said Terry. “The really smart people and the exciting technology at SomaLogic offer the best opportunity to fully realize that potential for people everywhere, and I am excited to join them to make it happen expeditiously.”

Terry’s previous activities and efforts have led to many improvements to the practice of medicine. He has founded or cofounded numerous innovative commercial organizations in the life sciences, applied technology, and network theory, including Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX), a pioneering personalized medicine company based in California (recently acquired by Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS)). Terry also serves as a key contributor and board member of MeMed Diagnostics (infectious disease), Inivata, Inc. (oncology), GMPO, Inc. (therapeutics), and PXE International (therapeutics).

“Patrick’s experience in all aspects of life sciences and health care is unmatched, but the trait that most caught our attention is his ability to pull different strands together to successfully bring critical new health management tools and information to patients and providers,” said Roy Smythe, M.D., SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer. “His understanding of how to match SomaLogic’s unique technology to actual medical need in a way that maximizes the value to both gives us a significant competitive advantage.”

The patient-focused perspective Terry brings to healthcare was forged from his personal and family experiences with genetic disease, cancer, and extensive work in the patient advocacy community.

“What motivates me most is my learned empathy with human suffering and the need to carefully bring technology to bear on its alleviation or even prevention,” said Terry. “SomaLogic’s mission completely aligns with my own beliefs and direction.”

Terry is a father of two, a grandfather, and an accomplished adventure sports athlete.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empower individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

