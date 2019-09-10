HIMSS Shares Early Achievements from “Data: Elemental to Health” Campaign

HIMSS is leading a new campaign with other industry groups to support legislative efforts aimed at improving the nation’s public health data systems

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society ( HIMSS ) today announced early results of a multi-year campaign to build a 21st century public health information superhighway. The campaign aims to drive federal investment over the next decade through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to transform today's public health data systems into a state-of-the-art, secure and fully interoperable system.



WHO: HIMSS, Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL), Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) and the National Association for Public Health Statistics and Information Systems (NAPHSIS) are the founding members of the coalition behind the campaign. WHAT: “Data: Elemental to Health” is a campaign aimed at transforming today’s public health data systems in order to improve disease surveillance and save lives. The campaign is seeking $1B in congressional funding over the next decade to modernize public health data/IT systems and develop a skilled workforce.



In just six months, the campaign has achieved a number of early results, including:



House appropriations bill includes $100 million in fiscal 2020 for public health data systems and workforce modernization at CDC, state/local health departments



House LIFT America Act authorizes $100 million per year for five years for systems and people



Senate Saving Lives Through Better Data Act authorizes $100 million per year for five years for systems and people



Senate Lower Health Care Costs Act authorizes “such sums as may be necessary” over five years to modernize data systems WHEN: The coalition officially launched in February 2019. WHY: The data systems used by government public health agencies at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels are out of date. Systems currently in use are in dire need of security upgrades and rely on obsolete data collection methods, leading to delayed detection and response to public health threats of all types, including measles, influenza, opioid overdoses, Zika and more. HOW: The coalition is driving support for the campaign in a number of ways, including by convening dozens of entities representing public health professionals, patients and consumers, health care providers, and IT developers; cultivating lawmakers to lead the charge; making the case to congressional and administration staff; appearing before the House appropriations subcommittee; hosting Hill briefings on the need to modernize; and organizing a Day of Digital Action.

