Parcel Pending Showcases BOPIL™ Retail Locker Solutions at Groceryshop 2019

Visit booth #530 to learn how BOPIL helps grocery retailers supercharge & streamline their BOPIS process

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, will showcase its Buy Online, Pick Up in Locker™ (BOPIL) retail solutions at booth #530 at Groceryshop 2019, a leading tradeshow for the grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, taking place September 15-18 in Las Vegas. BOPIL helps grocery retailers supercharge and streamline their BOPIS process by providing a premium customer experience and saving valuable staff time.



Online grocery shopping is one of the fastest-growing product categories. In fact, it is estimated that 70 percent of U.S consumers will be grocery shopping online within the next five years. This will generate an estimated $100 billion in sales, which is the equivalent of every U.S. household spending an annual $850 online for food and beverages. As a result, grocery retailers are seeking an effective solution to streamline their BOPIS process, and Parcel Pending is answering the call with their BOPIL retail locker solution.

BOPIL is specifically designed to streamline BOPIS orders for retailers and their customers. What makes BOPIL ideal for grocery retailers is the fact that they can set the entire locker tower to the optimal temperature for their customers’ orders. This unique temperature control setting guarantees to keep all delicate food and beverage items – be it bread, milk, ice cream, medications, flowers and wine - fresh until the customer retrieves their order. By allowing retailers to adjust the settings to a refrigerator or freezer-like temperature, BOPIL makes it quick, easy and convenient for customers to get their goods in the freshest state possible.

“The grocery retail landscape is rapidly changing. More consumers are doing their grocery shopping online. In fact, online grocery shopping is estimated to grow by 18.2 percent this year generating $19.89 billion in sales, and this trend shows no signs of stopping. Consumers want the goods they order online to be available immediately, and the pick-up process to seamless,” stated Joe Szala, Vice President of Grocery for Parcel Pending. “In fact, a whopping 80 percent of consumers expect to be able pick up their items in under 10 minutes from the time they enter the store. They demand a premium experience that includes no lines or waiting around and that is what we deliver. Our BOPIL retail locker solution enhances the customer experience by keeping online orders safe and fresh and making it convenient for them to get their orders when they want.”

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online grocery retail order is fulfilled, the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the retail store. The lockers are cooled between 35 to 44 degrees, allowing temperature-sensitive items to stay fresh longer than standard dry ice or gel packs. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal code into the locker. Customers can rest assured that their products are fresh, and associates can focus on other in-store responsibilities and taking care of in-store customers.

Visit Parcel Pending booth #530 at Groceryshop to learn more about their BOPIL retail locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at Groceryshop.

About Parcel Pending

Founded in 2013, Parcel Pending is the global leader of package delivery solutions for multifamily communities, retailers, homebuilders, commercial properties and universities. With over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, Parcel Pending offers a wide range of package management solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders.

Specifically, for retailers Parcel Pending offers an innovative BOPIL™ (Buy Online Pick-up in Locker) solution that helps retailers streamline and supercharge their Buy Online, Pick-Up In Store (BOPIS) process while also driving in-store customer engagement, improving their customer experiences and increasing revenue opportunities.

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled - be it groceries and more - the items are placed into one of Parcel Pending’s secure lockers located at the retail store. Recipients are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique code. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience – even outside of regular pharmacy hours - by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal code into the locker.

All deliveries and customer pick-ups can be made 24/7 and each are monitored, tracked and verified by Parcel Pending’s built-in cameras and infrared scanners to guarantee safety and security. BOPIL solutions are customizable and available as refrigerated lockers to keep temperature sensitive items like prescriptions and medications cool.

To learn more about Parcel Pending’s BOPIL solutions, visit www.ParcelPending.com.

Media Contact:

Melissa Penn

Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.