Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with Secretary-General of Arab League in Arab Republic of Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, met today with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, ‬Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the sidelines of the 152nd session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level to be held tomorrow in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, they reviewed the main topics on the agenda of the 152nd session. In addition to that, they also stressed the importance of continuing and intensifying the efforts aiming to enhance the joint Arab mechanisms for the benefit of the Arab countries and for the establishment of peace and security in the region.



