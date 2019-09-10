IRI HONORS LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP’S WILL FULLER WITH RETIREMENT CHAMPION AWARD

Will Fuller, center, receives IRI Champion of Retirement Security Award.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will Fuller, Lincoln Financial Group executive vice president, was honored as Industry Retirement Champion of the Year by the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) at the group’s annual meeting today.IRI’s Industry Champions of Retirement Security Award was established to recognize individuals who work to enhance retirement security in the United States. The award is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated leadership to advance IRI-supported public policies through advocacy, communications, education and other initiatives that help Americans plan for and save for their retirement years.IRI created the Champions of Retirement Security Award in 2013 to recognize policymakers who have contributed significantly to advancing ideas and policies that enhance retirement security for all Americans. IRI is broadening the program to recognize private sector individuals who have made valuable contributions toward expanding retirement security.“Our industry creates products to fill a vital need, which is to replace the lifetime income that pensions once filled,” said IRI President and CEO Wayne Chopus. “The people who work in this industry collectively help Americans retire securely with dignity. And of those people, we have many who are critical leaders with vision and passion who go above and beyond and seek to advance not only their own company’s business but to influence the industry to do better.We felt strongly that it was time to recognize individuals in our own industry who advance policies and initiatives with drive and determination to help more Americans achieve a dignified retirement. And this year, we are recognizing Will Fuller for his achievements and leadership.”Ben Huneke, IRI’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, Head of Investment Solutions, Morgan Stanley presented the award to Fuller. Huneke listed a number of accomplishments that led to the award for Fuller, including his reputation as an innovator and driver of positive influence for the industry over the course of his 25-year career.Fuller continues to play a significant role as an advocate for best interest regulation that benefits consumers before Members of Congress, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Securities and Exchange. He is also co-chair of the Operating Committee for the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a group dedicated to educating Americans about protected lifetime income in retirement. A former board member of IRI and LL Global, Inc., the parent organization of LIMRA and LOMA, Fuller was the recipient of IRI’s 2014 Leadership Award for his contributions to the retirement income planning industry.“In short, Will Fuller exemplifies what our industry stands for and is a leader in paving pathways to make our industry better and stronger to meet the needs of consumers seeking to secure a financially sound and dignified retirement,” Huneke said.# # #The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, and distributors such as broker-dealers, banks and marketing organizations. IRI members account for more than 95 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the top 10 distributors of annuities ranked by assets under management, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org



