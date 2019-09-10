There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 163,956 in the last 365 days.

United States welcomes Eritrea’s Observer Status in the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG)

The United States is encouraged to learn that on September 6 the Council of Ministers of the Eastern and Southern Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) responded to a request from Government of the State of Eritrea by admitting Eritrea as an Observer state in the group – a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) style regional body – as the first step in the process of admitting Eritrea as a full ESAAMLG member.  This action builds on a number of steps that Eritrea has taken to update and strengthen its law, policies and procedures related to AML/CFT.  ESAAMLG admission and the membership accession procedures to follow are valuable components to demonstrating a robust and effective regulatory regime against global money laundering and terrorist financing threats.

The United States welcomes Eritrea’s continuing positive steps in AML/CFT, as well our strengthened bilateral partnership in this area following the June 5-6, 2019 visit to Asmara of a U.S. Treasury Department delegation, which included an AML/CFT policy specialist.

Eritrea’s key laws and regulations pertaining to anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) can be accessed at the website of the national Housing and Commerce Bank of Eritrea at https://erhcb.com/amlcft.htm.  U.S. financial institutions interested in learning more about the Eritrean banking system or AML/CFT policies and practices may forward questions to the U.S. Embassy in Asmara at AsmaraPAO@state.gov.

