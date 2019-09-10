Global Plasterboard Market To Reach USD 30.77 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Plasterboard Market Size – USD 20.37 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Plasterboard Industry Trends – The rising demand from the APAC region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.

The global plasterboard market is forecast to reach USD 30.77 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for plasterboard during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries.

The flourishing construction market in developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and others, induces the growth of the market. Various government and non-government initiatives are further increasing residential construction projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the booming travel and tourism industry which has led to the rising commercial construction, has increased the demand for plasterboards for aesthetic purposes. Technological developments have also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their need.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1827

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the edge types, square-edge accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018. The tapered-edge segment is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Tapered-edge boards are ideal for either jointing or skimming, while the square-edge boards are generally used for textured finishes. Both square and tapered-edged boards are very common among consumers and are easily available in the market.

The fire-resistant products are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Type X fire-resistant plasterboards are specially treated with additives to improve its fire-resistive qualities. The paper on the exterior of the board burns slowly and does not contribute to fire spread. Also, the board has a non-combustible core that contains chemically combined water in calcium sulfate, comes out as steam when affected by the fire.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. High construction & infrastructure spending in emerging economies, including China and India, are majorly escalating the demand for plasterboard.

Moreover, the growing transportation and tourism industry in the region has led to an increased demand for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and others, which positively impacts the market growth.

Key participants include Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plasterboard-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global plasterboard market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Moisture-resistant

Sound-insulated

Fire-resistant

Thermal

Impact-resistant

Others

Edge type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Square

Tapered

Round

Beveled

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Direct Order: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1827

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Building Materials category by Reports And Data

Polymer Concrete Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-concrete-market

Wooden Decking Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wooden-decking-market

Green Cement Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/green-cement-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.