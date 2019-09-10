Michael Ferreira President and CEO of X-Terra Resources, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (OTC XTRRF) and (FRANKFURT: XTR) today announced that Company President and CEO, Michael Ferreira is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-6-19-smallcapvoice-interview-x-terra-resources-xtt/.

Michael Ferreira, President and CEO of X-Terra Resources Inc. has been featured by SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. Ferreira goes over the business model, the recent milestones for the company in 2019, and the operational goals for the remainder of 2019. Recently, X-Terra Resources Inc. announced that its field crew has mobilized to the Grog and Northwest properties to follow up on its recently completed ground IP survey over the Grog property and its regional till survey completed last fall over the Northwest property.

In the interview, Michael Ferreira stated, “The progress with our current projects are why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra Resources, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs and development of the Grog Property, or if it does so, what benefits X-Terra Resources will derive from the Grog property. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra Resources’ control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Financial Instruments” and “Risk and Uncertainties in X Terra’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra does not intend, nor does X-Terra undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For further information:

X-Terra Resources Inc. Mr. Michael Ferreira, President & Chief Executive Officer

139 Québec Avenue, Suite 202 Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8

Telephone: 819-762-4101 | Fax: 819-762-0097

E-mail: info@xterraresources.com

Website: www.xterraresources.com

For SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



