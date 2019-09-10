Dean Dorton Accelerates Growth with Expansion of ERP Software Sector in Charlotte, NC

Dean Dorton continues to develop its presence by expanding its ERP software consulting services to Charlotte, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Dorton, a leading Southeast CPA and business consulting firm, recently announced its business expansion in Charlotte, North Carolina in order to accommodate rapid growth and success.Named a Top 100 VAR and a premier partner of Sage Intacct, the only AICPA-preferred financial management software, Dean Dorton offers businesses and clients various accounting solutions, along with high-level ERP software consulting and implementation services.“With this year’s recent opening of our Raleigh office, we are excited to continue broadening our presence throughout the North Carolina region,” said Jason Miller, Director of Business Consulting Services at Dean Dorton.“As the technology industry permeates throughout Charlotte, we believe our company expansion is a logical opportunity to offer Dean Dorton’s cloud-based accounting technology and ERP software services to the area of diverse growing companies.”Dean Dorton will leverage the booming growth of Charlotte’s distinct tech sector, using this regional expansion to increase its ability to provide top-tier financial management and accounting technology to the city.“The decision to expand into Charlotte, a city that has been ranked the #1 Tech Town in America, signifies Dean Dorton’s overall scaling growth strategy for the business. We look forward to working with business leaders across all industries to help provide financial management solutions that fit their needs,” says Miller.Dean Dorton will sponsor its first Charlotte event at the 14th Annual Healthcare Finance and Growth Conference at the Ritz-Carlton on September 17th.About Dean DortonDean Dorton Allen Ford, PLLC (Dean Dorton) provides an integrated suite of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies throughout the region, nationally, and internationally. The firm helps clients strategize, adapt, and change in every stage of business, from startup to growth and proper succession planning. Dean Dorton emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. For more information visit: www.deandortontech.com



