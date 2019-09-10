Speakers Announced for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BAY, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Conference founder, Amedeo Bernardi is thrilled to announce the line-up of speakers for this inaugural event which will be held in North Bay, Ontario, Canada on November 12th-14th.



The Honorable Victor Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade will keynote Wednesday’s lunch address. A theme for the conference is how rural and remote broadband impacts economic development, and as such Minister Fedeli’s insights cannot be missed.

Chris Seidl, Executive Director, Telecommunications for the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) headlines Wednesday evening’s dinner address. The CRTC is at the forefront of Canada’s efforts to facilitate the delivery of ubiquitous broadband across the nation. A glance at the daily news highlights their critical and influential role in the Canadian telecommunications ecosystem.

Make sure to register now for this unique and timely event at www.bridgingthedigitaldivide.ca .

KEYNOTES ALSO INCLUDE:

Chairman and Co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum, John G. Jung will tap his global and national experiences to illustrate how rural and remote communities can maximize their urban planning models in his keynote on Wednesday.

Strathcona Regional District Senior Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Victoria Smith leads off Wednesday’s session exploring the rural digital divide and how investment in broadband is a key factor in addressing economic development, rural outmigration and community well-being.

Matt Stein, Distributel’s Chief Executive Officer and President & Chairman of the Canadian Network Operators Consortium (CNOC) will close out the conference with his keynote during Thursday’s lunch session. Matt was honoured to be the recipient of the Top Canadian Telecom CEO Award for 2019, which recognizes leadership in communications, innovation and social responsibility.

ADDITIONAL EXPERT SPEAKERS AND PANEL MODERATORS INCLUDE:

Rob McCann – Founder, Clearcable Networks and President, Hamilton Technology Centre

Stephen Eyre – Area Vice President, Calix Cloud & Smart Home and Business Solutions

Dr. Reza Rajabiun – Research Fellow, Ted Rogers School of Information Technology Management at Ryerson University

Greg O’Brien – Editor-In-Chief, Cartt.ca

Laura Bradley – General Manager, YorkNet

Ron Pickett – President, RDM Management Group

Melanie Pilon – Economic Development Officer, Community and Economic Development Corporation of Dubreuilville

David Bernardi – Manager, Business Excellence & Analytics, OEC

Nick Riddel - Program Manager, UTS Consultants, an OEC Company

Thursday morning will feature a series of Q&A’s focusing on community and regional broadband deployment projects in various stages of their lifecycles. These sessions will provide conference attendees with the opportunity to engage with each project representative and discuss what worked – and what didn’t go so well.

Please check out the detailed agenda and speaker profiles here .

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The first annual Canadian Rural and Remote Broadband Conference will take place this November 12th-14th in North Bay, Ontario, Canada and will provide a tremendous information sharing forum for community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and government.

This summit presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together and share their knowledge, experiences, lessons learned and advice via a gathering focused on the challenges and realities of creating a sustainable and ubiquitous digital economy for the rural and remote regions of our country.

The agenda, available here , is focused on educating and informing community leaders and related stakeholders about the challenges and options surrounding the implementation of broadband solutions in their regions and the evolving technological landscape, specifically in rural and remote areas.

This conference will be essential for anyone who wants to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders to learn about their experiences, and explore the options to collaborate so to deliver effective solutions.

The forum will be held at the North Bay Best Western Hotel and Conference Centre beginning with a welcome reception on Tuesday, November 12, followed by two days of information sharing.

Please click here for registration packages and details. Early Bird registration is available for Public Sector and Community Leaders until September 30th.

Thank you to the following sponsors for their support of this inaugural event!

Calix – Founding Sponsor

Cartt.ca – Media Sponsor

Clearcable Networks, Planview Utility Services Limited and UTS Consultants (OEC Group of Companies), Ontario North Consulting, Fonex, and Telonix Communications Inc.

For more information, or if you wish to be a sponsor of this important event, please contact Amedeo Bernardi at amedeo@amedeobernardi.ca.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.