SetPoint Medical Appoints Anna Gawlicka as VP of Clinical Affairs

Industry veteran brings clinical affairs experience as SetPoint expands its clinical program in rheumatoid arthritis

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Anna Gawlicka, PhD, as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.



“Anna has a proven track record of success in clinical affairs with direct experience in clinical trial planning and execution that will be invaluable as we look to begin the U.S. pivotal trial of our bioelectronic medicine platform for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,” commented Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of SetPoint Medical.

Dr. Gawlicka has more than 20 years of experience in directing clinical research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Most recently, she was Senior Director of Clinical & Medical Affairs at Intersect ENT. Prior to Intersect ENT, she held the position of Senior Director of Clinical Affairs at Vibrynt, Inc. and has held various clinical affairs roles at USGI Medical, EndoGastric Solutions, and AIBMR Life Sciences. Dr. Gawlicka obtained her PhD in Nutrition from Laval University and her MBA in Health Care from University of California Irvine. Additionally, she received a certificate in Clinical Trials from University of Washington.

Dr. Gawlicka added, “I am excited to join SetPoint Medical at this opportune time to advance its bioelectronic medicine program as a potential alternative for the treatment of chronic, inflammation-mediated autoimmune diseases.”

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. Current investors in the company include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Morgenthaler Ventures, Topspin Partners, Sightline Partners, GlaxoSmithKline’s Action Potential Venture Capital and Boston Scientific as well as an additional undisclosed strategic investor (leading medical device company). For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

508-280-6592

media@setpointmedical.com

Investor Relation Contact:

Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

646-536-7000

setpointmedical@theruthgroup.com



