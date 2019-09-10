A Once-In-A-Lifetime Australian Wine Tasting in New York

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine Australia will bring New York audiences a ‘Far From Ordinary’ experience from September 17-19 with a wine tasting event that awakens the senses to what sights, sounds, smells and tastes are like Down Under.



Without the need for a passport, New Yorkers will be swept up in a multisensory representation of Australia’s dramatic landscapes, including the aromas and sounds that any visitor would experience in its natural environment. Housed at Union West in Chelsea, guests will be ushered through four distinct settings, each evoking Australia’s natural beauty, from the wild surf of its stunning coastline to ancient mountain ranges.

While exploring the spectacular range of Australia’s landscapes, guests can taste Aussie-inspired bites created by Pinch Food Design and enjoy over 30 wines from a selection of standout wineries including d’Arenberg, Leeuwin Estate and Vasse Felix, alongside new-wave winemakers like as Delinquente, Alpha Box & Dice and Charlotte Dalton Wines. Far From Ordinary will take New Yorkers beyond the glass with some of Australia’s top winemakers on hand to share stories from one of the world’s most diverse and thrilling wine scenes. From the rogue to the refined, this unforgettable fusion of people, places and winemaking inspiration offers a never-before-seen perspective on Australian wine.

Aaron Ridgway, Wine Australia’s Regional General Manager for North America notes, "This truly brings consumers as close as possible to Australia without getting on a plane. If you want to taste extraordinary wines, sample delicious food and learn more about what makes Australia one of the most fascinating places on earth, don’t miss this."

Wine lovers are encouraged to stay for as little or as long as they like, discovering their new favorite Australian wine and enjoying music by emerging Australian singer-songwriter Mi-Kaisha Masella .

Experience ‘Far From Ordinary’ from September 17–19 (inclusive) 6:30pm –9:30pm at Union West, 535 W 28th St, Chelsea. General admission tickets are available at $60 via Eventbrite.

For more information visit www.australianwine.com/far-from-ordinary .

About Wine Australia

Wine Australia supports a competitive wine sector by investing in research, development and extension (RD&E), growing domestic and international markets, protecting the reputation of Australian wine and administering the Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

Wine Australia is an Australian Commonwealth Government statutory authority, established under the Wine Australia Act 2013, and funded by grape growers and winemakers through levies and user-pays charges and the Australian Government, which provides matching funding for RD&E investments.

For further information please contact: wine@praytellagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a47a4276-9f37-4413-b1e3-f2cb1ed6e0d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6c40cc2-8a74-48eb-8e3c-8175aedf7e3b

Far From Ordinary - Rendering A look at one of the four distinct settings within the 'Far From Ordinary' experience. Far From Ordinary - Hero Image Australian Wine - Made Our Way



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.