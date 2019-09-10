Itamar Medical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on September 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive diagnostic medical devices for sleep apnea and uses a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the cardiology market, announced today that Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.itamar-medical.com .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Itamar Medical’s management, please contact your Ladenburg Thalmann representative.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is engaged in research, development, sales and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders and uses a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the cardiology market. The Company offers a Total Sleep Solution™ to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Its flagship PAT®-based product, the WatchPAT™ device, is a home-use diagnostic device for sleep breathing disorders. Its digital health platform, including CloudPAT™ and SleePATh™, facilitates seamless and complete care pathway management in a complex environment. It also offers the EndoPAT™ system, an FDA-cleared device to test endothelial dysfunction and to evaluate the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

Contact:

David Carey

Lazar Partners Ltd.

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

212-867-1762

Eran Gabbai, Partner

Galbert-Kahana Investor Relations and Public Relations

Tel: +972-54-2467378

