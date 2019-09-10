KeyedIn Launches Integrated Portfolio Resourcing Features to Improve Delivery of Strategic Projects

--New KeyedIn Portal also extends secure project access to external users such as customers, contractors or partners--

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn today launched a new version of its Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solution featuring Integrated Portfolio Resourcing that ensures projects most critical to a company get the necessary resources for success. Effective resourcing and capacity planning is central to organizations’ efforts to adopt Agile Portfolio Management, which enables those organizations to adapt more quickly to changing requirements or market conditions, and deliver strategic projects more quickly. KeyedIn Projects enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses.



KeyedIn Projects’ new Integrated Portfolio Resourcing combines both top-down capacity planning and bottom-up resource scheduling into a single, interactive process that enables Portfolio Managers to allocate resources at a strategic level and ensures that allocations are enforced. It also allows Project Managers to quickly create Project Plans and have them included in Resource Requests and Forecasts without further input, providing a holistic view of all resources.

“Our new Integrated Portfolio Resourcing supports Agile Portfolio Management by allowing a customer to resource the right projects with the right people and skills much more quickly than before, and ensure that those resource plans are enforced at the execution level,” said Matthew Muldoon, Chief Product Officer, KeyedIn. “Our new version of KeyedIn Projects uniquely combines both approaches into one single and powerful toolset to create a complete Resourcing lifecycle management tool that will make resourcing easier and more efficient than ever before.”

In addition, KeyedIn announced new capabilities for the KeyedIn Portal that allows internal users to more easily and securely extend project access to external users such as customers, contractors or partners. The KeyedIn Portal now provides a secure and easy way to involve customers and stakeholders in project plans and portfolio decisions as part of the KeyedIn solution, without requiring communication outside of KeyedIn (e.g. sending PDF reports).

Muldoon added that, “This latest release is an important addition to our Agile Portfolio Management strategy that applies principles of Agile to the portfolio level, so a company’s investments and project roadmaps are able to adapt quickly to changing requirements.”

KeyedIn Project V6.5 will be available immediately to customers with an active KeyedIn Projects subscription license.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and professional services teams to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

