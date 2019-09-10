SILVARA Launches Unique One-Stop CBD Marketplace for Outdoor Enthusiasts

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colorado, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVARA, a one-of-a-kind destination focused on CBD sales and customization for people with active lifestyles, announced today that its comprehensive online marketplace is now live at Silvara.co, featuring a wide variety of high-quality CBD products.

SILVARA’s goal is to bring the highest-quality, most effective and reliable CBD brands together in one online location, as well as help those interested in using CBD learn more about the products and their many benefits. The site also features stories from around the world from people pushing their own limits in the outdoor space, and using CBD products to maintain an active and fulfilling life.

SILVARA was founded by Zeppelin Zeerip, a snowboarder, writer and filmmaker whose work has been featured by VICE, REI, Red Bull, Teton Gravity Research, Bridgestone and KEEN. The company is made up of runners, bikers, yogis, skiers, climbers, and surfers who know about the importance of an active lifestyle no matter how you break a sweat, and how important it is to find a product that provides real results.

“I started SILVARA to make finding quality CBD products easier,” Zeerip said. “When I first purchased CBD to help with pain and anxiety it was a challenge to even find it. I found myself driving all over town and having to learn an entirely new vocabulary just to understand what I was getting. We’re bringing the best brands together under one roof, providing educational resources needed to get started using CBD, and featuring inspirational stories from around the world in an effort to be not just a CBD store, but a go-to platform for stories from the outdoors.”

SILVARA features a wide variety of CBD products such as tinctures, topicals, bath bombs, edibles and even coffee from leading brands such as Life Elements and Floyd’s of Leadville, and also offers kits for those seeking an easy, one-stop shopping experience for their first CBD experience. SILVARA offers kits that help to calm frazzled nerves, recover from a strenuous workout on the trail, or get you ready for the busy day ahead of work, life and play.

“Being outdoors and active is an essential part of a life well-lived. SILVARA is an epic representation of that lifestyle and the ethos of people who seek out adventure, good times and a healthy, active existence,” said Curt and Martha Van Inwegen, co-founders of Life Elements, Inc. “We are proud that our brand fits perfectly into that lifestyle and are stoked to join SILVARA in representing the best products on the market.”

SILVARA is also deeply invested in educating customers not just about the benefits of CBD, but also the basics of incorporating CBD products into active and busy lives. The company offers a wealth of online resources aimed at people new to CBD use or thoe simply looking to learn more, including tips about selecting the highest-quality products, how and when to use each product, the differences between CBD and THC, and even a handy and comprehensive dictionary that defines the terms common to experts in the field.

SILVARA also offers live chat support for customers with questions about CBD products, free shipping to all 50 U.S. states on purchases over $75, as well as a 10 percent discount to all new customers who sign up to receive the latest news and product announcements.

About SILVARA:

We are committed to keeping our customers on the move by harnessing the natural benefits of CBD. Skeptical? Fair enough, so were we. But don’t worry, we built this company for you because we are you. We’re runners, bikers, yogis, skiers, climbers, and surfers, and we know how important it is to have a product that provides real results. Learn more at https://silvara.co

About Meteorite PR:

At Meteorite PR, we believe in the outdoors and the gear used to pursue experiences. We pride ourselves on being product and lifestyle experts to our core. We are the ultimate end user, and we’ve been working in ski, outdoor and action-sport media for more than two decades. Call us Gen Xers with a Millennial spirit — we’ve got the experience and maturity to build your brand with the authenticity and stamina necessary to compete in the modern, digital world. Brand builders with a passion for PR, you just never know what we’ve got up our sleeve. https://meteoritepr.com

Eric Henderson Meteorite PR 3076902984 ehenderson@MeteoritePR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.