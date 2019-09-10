New Report Predicts the Future of Quantum Repeater Markets, Materials and Architectures

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside Quantum Technology believes quantum repeaters will be a critical enabling technology for quantum networking in the not-too-distant future. We think that the advent of commercial quantum repeater products will transform the market in much the same way that optical amplifiers transformed the telecommunications business in the 1980s.



We will soon be releasing our new report on quantum repeaters “Quantum Repeaters: A Market and Technology Appraisal.” ( https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-repeaters-a-market-and-technology-appraisal/ ) This new report provides a roadmap for quantum repeater products from laboratory proof-of-concept to technically sound and economically viable products. The report also contains 10-year forecasts for quantum repeaters in volume and value terms. Three potential market scenarios for quantum repeaters (low growth, medium growth, and high growth) are explored with the economic and market opportunities and implications of each possible growth path indicated for each scenario.

The Questions that the Report Answers

This new report from Inside Quantum Technology:

Reviews the current status of quantum repeaters and provides an analysis of where this technology is headed both technologically and commercially.



and provides an analysis of where this technology is headed both technologically and commercially. Offers the reader an analysis of the leading quantum repeater product strategies and our assessment of their likelihood of success in the global market. Work in the area of quantum repeaters is accelerating at major firms such as NTT, Raytheon BBN, Toshiba, Corning, and many others.



and our assessment of their likelihood of success in the global market. Work in the area of quantum repeaters is accelerating at major firms such as NTT, Raytheon BBN, Toshiba, Corning, and many others. Includes strategic profiles of all of the leading research groups, regional consortiums, and industrial firms involved with developing quantum repeater systems and components.



of all of the leading research groups, regional consortiums, and industrial firms involved with developing quantum repeater systems and components. Shows how quantum repeaters will fit into quantum networks and how quantum repeater projects will be financed.



and how quantum repeater projects will be financed. Discusses material and architectural choices for quantum repeaters. Quantum repeater materials research has been focused on rare earth ion-doped solids, diamond color centers, crystalline solids, and alkali metal vapors and molecules.

The applications for high-data rate long-haul quantum networks are only just emerging. There are multiple schemes for how to build quantum repeaters, none of which are yet proven. When there is a breakthrough in quantum repeater design and commercialization, quantum networking will take a great leap forward. At the same time, a fully commercialized quantum repeater, because of its inherent value to quantum networking, could itself generate a substantial market. Without quantum repeaters, there is no solution to maintaining quantum states over fiber optic cable at distances more than approximately 100 km.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology ( www.insidequantumtechnology.com ) delivers industry analysis and market forecasts for the quantum technology businesses. Our coverage provides insight for those companies offering quantum computer systems, quantum encryption devices and software, and quantum sensors, as well as materials firms, end users and the investment community with an interest in the quantum technology sector.

And you can also follow Inside Quantum Technology on Twitter and on Linked-In where we discuss technology trends, company announcements and the industry’s on-going progress.

Inside Quantum Technology is the first company to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector.

Inside Quantum Technology Conferences

Inside Quantum Technology also runs conferences on quantum technology business on three continents. Our next conference will be our European event, which will be October 29-30, 2019 in the Netherlands. More details can be found at https://europe2019.iqtevent.com . More details of IQT-India (February 2020) and IQT-New York City, will soon be announced.

For information contact:

Lawrence Gasman

lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com

434-825-1311



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.