Global Oral Care Market is set to showcase CAGR of 3.09% in the forecasted 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extensive number of epidemiological surveys, M&A activities among the key vendors and expansion of product portfolio with improved hygienic commodities across the oral care industry are identified as oral care market growth strategies.

Further, government initiatives towards conservation of oral health among the school aged and young children strengthens market size.

Key vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, in order to cater to the needs for numerous applications, particularly sensitivity & pain relief and gum & plague issues.

Further, increasing population affected with oral disorders and surge in popularity for herbal oral care products such as PRO-Dental, Cocofloss, Xylitol mints & gum and others are primarily boosting the oral care market growth.

However, the market growth is expected to hamper owing to side effects associated with the oral care products, mainly in children such as damage to the oral mucosa, staining teeth, and adverse reactions if ingested. Competitive pricing pressures will also restrain the market growth by affecting product sales.

Toothpaste segment continues to hold the major oral care market share

Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, availability of diverse forms of toothpastes that include gels, pastes, and powder as well as higher adoption of tooth pastes, polishes and gels for regular maintenance of oral health are among the prevailing market drivers boosting the toothpaste market growth.

Further, rise in popularity for herbal oral care products, in particular herbal toothpaste is also emerging as a strong tooth paste segment.

Altogether, key vendors are focussing on the development of innovative toothpaste products to cater the emerging customer demands is propelling the net product sales and market demand. In December 2018, Colgate develops and introduces next generation of "Colgate Total toothpaste".

Diverse product portfolio & consolidated distribution network boosts the market value

The global oral care industry comprises diverse range of products such as dental floss, breath fresheners, denture care, toothbrushes & replacements, mouthwashes & rinses, toothpaste and among others.

Globally, there are wide spread distribution networks for marketing of all these oral care products that includes pharmacies, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and drug stores, online retail stores, and other channels.

Asia Pacific local players offers stiff competition to the U.S. and EU

Asia Pacific oral care industry is projected to experience faster growth in near future, which is mainly attributed to the rise in the number of aged population affected with increasing occurrence of periodontal diseases in adults and children. Moreover, mounting healthcare expenditure coupled with people willingness to spend more on dental care is likely contribute to the market growth.

Consumers in advanced markets such as Japan and China are well aware of oral health practices, and therefore, the demand for oral care products is high in these countries.

Further, prevalence of tooth decay, oral cancer, and other tooth problems among growing population of Americas and Europe leads to strong presence of key players. Oral companies across these regions are engaged in launching innovative oral care products, as well as digital tools that improve dental routines.

For instance, in March 2019 Phillips launched its SonicareTeledentistry Solution providing digital services through app to improve people’s oral health.

R&D investments, M&A, and expanding product portfolio is observed across major vendors of oral care market

Consistent acquisition & mergers by major players is showcasing long term momentum across the Oral Care industry. In April 2019 Unilever has signed an agreement to acquire the Fluocaril and Parogencyl oral care brands from P&G (The Procter & Gamble Company).

Increase in consciousness of oral health helps vendors to expand the portfolio of oral hygiene products including teeth-whitening products, mouth washes and others. Following this, High Ridge Brands acquires leading oral care companies such as Dr.Fresh, the Firefly REACH, among these brands Dr. Fresh holds the leading position in oral care travel kits.

Strategic communication can be employed as a scientific tool that may contribute to the creation of a long-term R&D awareness and interest among dental care professionals. Sunstar Suisse SA has been contributing to research and raising awareness about the two-way relationship between oral health and general health for many years now.

Under #ThePerioLink project, SUNSTAR gives visibility to the many impacts of poor oral health, spanning from diabetes to sports performance, and encourages the population to take care.

Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company,Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Philips Oral Healthcare, Sunstar Suisse SA, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Reckitt Benckiser are among the top players of oral care market.

