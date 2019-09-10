JCPenney Introduces St. John’s Bay® Outdoor Lifestyle Apparel for Men Rooted in Rugged Tradition

Retailer launches new Outdoor Shop in select stores

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCPenney [NYSE: JCP] is bringing the great outdoors inside with the launch of St. John’s Bay® Outdoor, a new category designed to inspire and serve customer experiences and build on the strength and relevance of the retailer’s popular men’s private brand. Launching in approximately 600 stores and jcp.com beginning Sept. 12, this versatile collection of rugged shirts, jackets and pants will carry him from outdoor adventures to a guy’s night out in style. Additionally, JCPenney is launching an Outdoor Shop in select stores in October, featuring St. John’s Bay Outdoor, along with American Threads®, The American Outdoorsman® and HI-TEC®, just in time for cooler weather and increased outdoor excursions.

“As America spends more time outdoors, JCPenney is launching an entirely new outdoor category for men that delivers what he wants and what aligns with his lifestyle. Created exclusively for JCPenney by our talented in-house product development and design team, St. John’s Bay Outdoor serves as the centerpiece of our Outdoor Shop and holds a unique place in our private brand portfolio,” said Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchant for JCPenney. “With this expansion, JCPenney is taking part in the nearly $900 billion1 outdoor recreation industry by offering functional, durable apparel with our customer expectations at the core, all at an incredible value.”

Take a hike with St. John’s Bay Outdoor

St. John’s Bay Outdoor was developed with the technology to withstand regular outdoor activity and the style for him to look great while wearing it. The new line for men includes a mix of sweaters, jackets, vests, graphic tees and woven shirts with sale prices ranging from $11.99 to $44.99. Shirt jackets are reimagined with options including flannel lining, Sherpa-lined washed cotton and diamond-quilted soft jersey. Performance outerwear offers functionality no matter the weather with waterproof seam-sealed rain jackets and quilted puffer vests, the season’s must-have layer to keep customers warm and stylish.

Introducing the Outdoor Shop

As the Company continues to develop merchandise strategies to support customers and the way they live their lives, JCPenney is launching an Outdoor Shop in 100 stores and jcp.com on Oct. 4. Men will find apparel from St. John’s Bay Outdoor, as well as three new national sportswear brands to JCPenney: American Threads, The American Outdoorsman and HI-TEC. Featured prominently within the men’s department, the Outdoor Shop will be approximately 800 square feet, featuring modern fixtures, bold graphics and stylized mannequins to inspire adventure and exploration of the great outdoors.

Offered exclusively at JCPenney this fall, American Threads embodies classic Americana with an outdoor feel designed and styled for comfort. Designed in the U.S., the brand draws inspiration from classic denim and workwear. The assortment will include a mix of quilted vests, sweaters and jackets, among other fall must-haves in the Outdoor Shop and online.

Inherently American and built for the casual adventurer, The American Outdoorsman is always ready to perform with quality, function and style. Each item has specific features, including waterproof pockets, moisture-wicking fabric, sun protection and quick dry for temperature regulation. Customers will be able to shop a mix of The American Outdoorsman knits, hoodies, vests, jackets and pants.

From city to trail, HI-TEC is renowned for its ability to deliver comfort anywhere. Designed with unparalleled technology, ranging from DRI-TEC QUICK-DRI and DRI-TEC WATERPROOF, to HI-TEC WIND RESISTANT, HI-TEC THERMO and HI-TEC FLEX, the brand offers performance and style anywhere. The Outdoor Shop at JCPenney, both in stores and online, will offer consumers shirts, pants, fleeces, vests and outerwear in a variety of styles and colors suitable for both the office and the trail.

The new outdoor brands will be featured throughout JCPenney marketing this fall, including social media. St. John’s Bay Outdoor, American Threads, The American Outdoorsman and HI-TEC complement a robust assortment of active lifestyle brands available at JCPenney, including the retailer’s private brand, Xersion®, and national brands such as Nike®, adidas®, Champion® and Puma®.

To view the entire men’s outdoor assortment, visit www.jcp.com/outdoorshop

