VPR Brands Intends to Enforce and Monetize U.S. Utility Patent for Electronic Cigarette

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB) today announced its intention to create and execute a monetization and infringement enforcement plan for the company’s electronic cigarette utility patent US 8205622. VPR Brands is conducting an investigation to determine if its intellectual property is being infringed and if so, by whom. We are also exploring legal options and strategies related to prosecuting infringers and pursuing available remedies.

VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD). Its patented technology is one of the original filed electronic cigarette patents dating back to 2009 and includes two broad, independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers auto-draw, buttonless e-cigarettes, cigalikes and vaporizers using an airflow sensor.



In recent years, the vaping industry has matured in size and continues to grow. The company believes that its patent puts them in a unique position to capitalize on the recent surge in e-cigarette usage that resulted in what some analysts estimate to be a $6 billion e-cigarette market, not including devices sold for cannabis and CBD. A majority of the nicotine vaping devices sold in the U.S. now utilize an auto-draw/buttonless technology. The company is investigating all buttonless vape devices within the nicotine, CBD, and cannabis space that initiate vaporization from the user’s airflow inhalation as they would be suspect of infringement.



“The surge of the vaping category for nicotine, cannabis and CBD in the last few years has reached billions of dollars in sales. That has created opportunities for our patented auto-draw technology, which we believe is now preferred by many, if not most consumers for pod systems and cigalikes,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. “We believe this is an opportune time to consider licensing, enforcement or potentially a sale of our intellectual property to one of the larger players in the space who may then be in a better position to snub out many of the counterfeit or black market vapes.”



About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.VPRBrands.com.



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.