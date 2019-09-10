Agricultural Fumigants Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

The key players profiled in the global agricultural fumigants market report are Dow Chemical, Syngenta, Nufarm, AMVAC Chemical, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A., Arkema , Solvay, Eastman Chemical, DEGESCH America, Reddick Fumigants, and Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company.

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type (Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Telone, Metam Sodium), Application (Warehouse, Soil), Form (Liquid, Solid), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin Fumigation, Structural Fumigation (Tent)), and Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global agricultural fumigants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to reach $1.9 billion by 2025.

In order to fulfill the food demand of growing population, advanced productive agricultural materials are required. Over the last several decades, there have been tremendous efforts followed to improve agricultural yields through adoption of new technologies and use of crop protection products. The crop protection products including phosphine, chloropicrin, 1,3-dichloropropene, and metam sodium, among others are used to suppress, control or repel pests attacking on seeds, seedling, plants, and stored agriculture commodities. The innovation and adoption of the advanced fumigators and safety measures have boosted the application of fumigants in soil and in closed structure, ultimately driving the demand of fumigants across the globe.

The global agricultural fumigants market is driven by factors such as adoption of improved agricultural practices and advancement in storage technology, rising reduction in arable land, growing need to increase agriculture production, increasing post-harvest losses, and high prevalence of pest attacks. In addition, emerging economies: Asia pacific and Latin America provides significant opportunities for the growth of agricultural fumigants market. However, stringent government regulations, human and environmental hazards with the use of chemical fumigants, growing organic farming and demand for organic foods, and emergence of alternatives to chemical fumigants obstructs the growth of this market to some extent.

The global agricultural fumigants market is mainly segmented by type (phosphine, chloropicrin, 1,3-dichloropropene, metam sodium, and others), application (warehouse and soil), form (liquid, solid, and gaseous), crop type (grains and cereals, oilseeds and pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornaments, and others), pest control method (tarpaulin fumigation, structural fumigation (tent), vacuum chamber fumigation, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

On the basis of type, phosphine fumigant is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall agricultural fumigants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in both developed and developing countries as an alternative to methyl bromide. Moreover, factors such as phosphine’s high degree of penetration, easy availability, less toxic nature, and more effectiveness as compared to other fumigants are further propelling the growth of phosphine fumigants market.

Based on form, liquid form agricultural fumigant is estimated to command the largest share of the overall agricultural fumigants market in 2019. The large adoption of liquid form fumigants is mainly attributed to its uniqueness to volatilize rapidly into a gas form and act faster than other forms, safe and easy application, and increased adoption in both open field agriculture and enclosed storage structure. However, solid form agricultural fumigants market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to its easy handling, safe applications, and least poisonous nature. Also, factors such as its eco-friendly nature and high effectiveness in the storage fumigation over the liquid and gaseous form fumigants are further propelling demand for solid form.

Based on application, warehouse application is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall agricultural fumigants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of pest attack during storage, high adoption of the fumigants in the food stock warehouses in North America and European countries, advancement in warehouse and storage facilities, growing need of grain disinfection in the warehouses and storages, and increasing government financial assistance to warehouse industry, especially in developing countries.

Based on fumigation method, tarpaulin fumigation is estimated to command the largest share of the overall agricultural fumigants market in 2019, mainly attributed to factors such as its ability to reduce cost and time, safe and easy nature of application, ability to fumigate huge stock in single fumigation, and less risk to other metals during fumigation. Moreover, polyethylene (PE) tarp used has least impact on the microbial community structure and better effect on controlling target microorganism, making tarpaulin fumigation a better option among available fumigation treatments.

Geographically, the global agricultural fumigants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global agricultural fumigants market in 2019, mainly due to rising reduction in arable land, adoption of improved agriculture practices, presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, increasing need for sustainable agriculture, higher efficiency of fumigants in terms of application, and increasing adoption of fumigants in the food stock warehouses.

The key players operating in the global agricultural fumigants market are Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Syngenta International AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), AMVAC Chemical Corporation (U.S.), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), UPL Limited (India), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Isagro S.p.A. (Italy), Arkema Group (France), Solvay group (Belgium), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), DEGESCH America, Inc. (U.S.), Reddick Fumigants, LLC (U.S.), and Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company (Vietnam).

Scope of the report:

Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type

Phosphine

Chloropicrin

1,3-Dichloropropene

Metam Sodium

Others



Agricultural Fumigants Market by Application

Warehouse

Soil



Agricultural Fumigants Market by Form

Liquid

Solid

Gaseous



Agricultural Fumigants Market by Crop Type

Grains and Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornaments

Others



Agricultural Fumigants Market by Pest Control Method

Tarpaulin Fumigation

Structural Fumigation (Tent)

Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

Others



Agriculture Fumigants Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Spain France Italy Germany U.K. Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East and Africa



