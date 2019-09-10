Tamino Minerals, Inc. Provides Update on Financial Statements Being Produced to Remove Stop Sign

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO) September 10, 2019, as mentioned before the Company has prepared a Geologic Report on its El Volcan Property. The company is currently working on the logistical aspects required to implement the Geologic Report. The Company will be ready to present it’s NI 43-101 Report in the near future. The last set of Financial Statements that the Company presented to OTC Markets was for the Period that ended on June 30, 2015. We hereby present an extract of the Disclosure Statement we intend to present to OTC Markets.

RELEVANT FINANCIAL INFORMATION WITHIN OTC MARKETS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Just to provide some information in advance to our shareholders, and to feed their eagerness to learn our current financial position we will hereby mention some of the most relevant aspects regarding:

Note 11 – Subsequent Events

Operations. Within 2015, 2016 and 2017 the company was engaged in exploring for industrial minerals. The company successfully managed to target several claims on different states of different industrial minerals. The company did invest a small amount of about $20,000 USD on this exploration and development efforts during this period maintaining our Exploration Activities on acquisition mode and also not allowing the company to be deemed a Shell Status Company.

Shareholder Structure . Several of our most important investors and shareholders have requested that before we go current, we advance critical information contained within the Financial Statements within Note 12 regarding:

Note 12 – Registration of Stock

The outstanding Common Stock shares at June 30, 2019 consist of the following:

No. Shares Par Value

Securities Exchange Act Rule 144 Restricted Issue 220,774,117 $0.00

Pedro Villagran-Garcia MBA 137,774,117

Joseph Berry 33,000,000

Other Shareholders 50,000,000

Free Trading Shares 149,811,161 $0.00

Total at June 30, 2019 370,585,278

The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000,000 common shares.

*The company is planning to reduce the number of Authorized Shares to 650,000,000

Common Stock Class, par value $0.000001 per share. 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; Current Preferred Stock Class, Series A, par value $0.00 per share. 875,000 Preferred Shares authorized and outstanding.

Update on Plans to Disclose Current Status on SEC Filings

This information and other additional information will enable the company to finalize an audit that has already started. The fact that we have posted three 8-K’s in the last few weeks has generated awareness within regulators that we are going to become fully reporting soon. We will continue to acquire claims within the projects and extend our current positions within the areas of interest. We are also working on other acquisitions.

Once the company is Fully Audited, we will prepare and present a S-1 Registration Statement in order to up list our Securities. The company is in conversation with a Securities Lawyer and Special Consultant on how to better prepare this filing.

The Company hasn’t diluted a single share. The company will make further announcements on its other projects as progress is made.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific gold producing State in Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



