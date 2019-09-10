Canned Cocktails – An Exotic Way to Renew Thirst in the Alcohol Market

Fact.MR’s recent study on the canned cocktails market shows that the market is going to topple the alcoholic beverages market with a CAGR of ~ 20% over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Canned cocktails’ has become a spicy word in the alcoholic beverages market and notable mainstream companies have already taken a dive in the pool of canned cocktails. Fact.MR opines that the global canned cocktails market is to show a handsome growth of greater than 20% over the forecast period primarily influenced by the increased consumer demand for convenience and easy availability. These trends coming to the fore in the global alcoholic beverages industry landscape shall influence canned cocktails market over the forecast period shaping a pathway for its growth.

FactMR found that increasing consumer demand for convenience and premium taste is fueling the growth of canned cocktails market through 2029. Consumer inclination for a convenient format for consumption and carriage, combined with exceptional taste, will continue to provide a ladder for sales of canned cocktails in the upcoming future.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4079

Alcoholic beverages companies have already infiltrated the canned cocktails market, with leading distilleries investing significant amounts to leverage the market for growth opportunities. They are also banking on the fact that consumers are choosing newer premium products over archaic options in the foreseeable future. The study finds that fruit additives based canned cocktails are leading the way, accounting for nearly three quarter share of non-alcoholic additive segment of canned cocktails market. The non-alcoholic additive segment itself holds approximately 80% of the global canned cocktails market. The market players are focusing their efforts towards navigating the hazy rules & regulations to deduce prospective opportunities in canned cocktails.

The companies making an advent into the canned cocktails vertical are looking at the craze for cocktails in the bars and pubs across the globe. The alcoholic beverage industry is already driven by the trending shift of gen Y from usual beers and wines to cocktails. Ease of availability continues to be the key sales propellant of canned cocktails, as these beverages can be merchandised in retail stores and convenience stores where generally high alcohol spirits cannot be legally sold.

Report Overview- https://www.factmr.com/report/4079/canned-cocktails-market

The FactMR study also found remarkable uptick in consumer preference for spirit based canned cocktails, which range from gin, whiskey to tequila and vodka. Although the regional spirits like cachaça and saké currently accounts for meagre share of canned cocktails market, they are projected to permeate deep in the culture of alcoholic beverages as the paradigm shift happens towards midget markets. The study also foresees the sale of canned cocktails with alcohol content (ABV) of 5-8% which will show maximum demand during the forecast period.

Canned cocktails infused with fruit additives have been the first preference among consumers, however canned cocktails with caffeine ingredients shall give fruit additive cocktails a run for their money in the foreseen period. These two categories are estimated to account over 80% worldwide trade in non-alcoholic additive categories. The study envisions the sale of cans with volume of 250 ml to 350 ml will hold a significant share in the market but cans of volume less than 250 ml will dominate. This is owing to the fact that the global consumers’ per-capita appetite for alcohol is reduced even after increase in the market for alcoholic beverages.

Request Research Methodology- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4079

Leveraging emerging technologies in canning process, while tracking the trends in mainstream alcoholic beverages industry to innovate exceptional cocktails, continue to remain key strategies of emerging players in the canned cocktails market. Additionally, the acceleration in travel and leisure industry will bolster the growth of canned cocktails on account of the fact that people like to consume their favorite drinks on-the-go. A greater emphasis on consumer consumption trends like sugar-free and gluten-free canned cocktails continues to mould prospects of canned cocktails market.

This study underlines key opportunities in the canned cocktails market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~ 20% during forecast period.

To Buy Report, Visit- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4079/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.