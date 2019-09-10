Teledyne Imaging’s newest cameras deliver true 16M resolution, global shutter and a compact C-mount lens

Newest Camera Link Genie Nano models built around 16M Emerald™ CMOS image sensor

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Imaging, a Teledyne Technologies [NYE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to introduce the newest models in its Genie™ Nano Camera Link™ series – the CL M4160 and C4160 .

Engineered around Teledyne DALSA’s proven camera platform, and featuring Teledyne e2v’s 16M Emerald image sensor, these new models deliver affordability, ease of use, and are designed for industrial imaging applications that require high-speed data transfer. Users with existing Camera Link systems will benefit from their compact body size, higher resolutions, greater image quality, faster frame rates, and overall lower deployment costs.

The popular Genie Nano camera series take advantage of industry-leading image sensors, including Sony® and ON-Semi®, beginning with the 5.1M to 25M models, and now include the new Teledyne e2v Emerald sensor models with 16M resolution in C-mount format. This series supports advanced camera features, is GenICam GenCP compliant, available in color and monochrome, and housed in a small form factor for optimal integration.

Designed for reliability, this camera series is perfect as an upgrade for older CMOS cameras due to its low cost and low integration commitment.

Key Features:

First-to-market 16M global shutter designed to fit in C-mount lens types

4128 pixels x 4128 Lines, 1:1 resolution

Built-in lens shading correction feature to accommodate a lens vignette effect

Optimal small form factor (44mm x 44mm x 30mm) designed for a 16M global shutter type sensor



For more information about the newest addition to the Genie Nano family, please visit the website . For high quality images, please visit our online media kit .

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies, including Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v, aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller

Senior Manager, Global Media Relations & Content Development

519-886-6000 ext. 2187

geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

Sales Contacts:

Sales.americas@teledyne.com

Sales.europe@teledyne.com

Sales.asia@teledyne.com

