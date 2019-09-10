Global Hair Removal Device Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Hair removal, also known as epilation, is a process wherein the hairs are removed from an individual’s body, deliberately. Body hairs are removed for a number of reasons like fashion trend, military requirement, cultural practices, sports, medical reasons, and others. Increasing importance laid upon appearance has rapidly evolved the beauty standards among individuals. The evolving fashion trend across the globe has heightened the demand for laser hair removal treatment and driving the market growth. Add to this, easy availability of various advanced hair removal devices through e-commerce platforms as well as retail stores and the growing usage of such devices at home are expected to boost the hair removal devices market towards a positive direction. However, the high pricing of hair removal devices and the need for multiple treatments can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The report published in LPI on the global hair removal devices market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the hair removal devices market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Philips

Panasonic

Braun

Flyco

Tira

Remington

Silk’n

iluminage

Epilady

GSD

POVOS

Ya-Man

Market Segmentation

The global hair removal devices market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By applications, the market is segmented into commercial usage and at-home usage.

By product type, the market includes laser & IPL, epilators, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global hair removal devices market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the mentioned regions, the Americas is expected to be a key market area for hair removal devices. This is due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of hair reduction procedures available in the US. Furthermore, an increasing population of youth opting for such permanent hair removal treatments are most likely to boost the market growth in the region.

European hair removal devices market is projected to hold significant share percentage as well. The growth of the regional market can be majorly attributed to the increasing popularity of hair removal treatments and the availability of expert and experienced professionals herein. Similarly, Asia-Pacific region has reportedly gained rapid growth in the market for hair removal devices in recent years. This is due to the increasing disposable income and proliferating demand for cost-effective devices. Aside from this, increasing beauty consciousness and appearance is accelerating the market growth across the globe, including Asia Pacific, which is a major fashion hub in the world. The Middle East and Africa market is also expected to grow in the forthcoming years, however, at a meagre pace.

