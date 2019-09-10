Learn From the Best: Innovators Building the Last Networks They Will Ever Need Will be Featured at ConneXions 2019

Leaders from CityFibre, BrightRidge, and FTC will share insights and best practices for building autonomous networks

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a stellar lineup of forward thinking innovators for the general session at ConneXions 2019 . Clayton Nash, head of products for CityFibre ; Stacy Evans, chief broadband officer for BrightRidge ; and Charles Austin, head of network and operations for FTC will take the stage on Tuesday, October 29. Each will discuss the best practices and business benefits from their rollouts of autonomous networks—the last they will ever need—featuring the modular, hardware-independent AXOS ® platform.



Clayton Nash serves as the head of products at CityFibre, the UK’s leading alternative provider of wholesale full fiber infrastructure. He is responsible for aligning products with evolving network and market opportunities. CityFibre is delivering a new generation of Gigabit-capable full fiber infrastructure to five million homes and businesses. They offer an open-access, software defined network to carriers, mobile operators, and ISP customers.

serves as the head of products at CityFibre, the UK’s leading alternative provider of wholesale full fiber infrastructure. He is responsible for aligning products with evolving network and market opportunities. CityFibre is delivering a new generation of Gigabit-capable full fiber infrastructure to five million homes and businesses. They offer an open-access, software defined network to carriers, mobile operators, and ISP customers. Stacy Evans is the chief broadband officer for BrightRidge, a local not-for-profit public utility based in Johnson City, Tennessee. He leads the utility’s broadband practice, which is rolling out fiber broadband for the first time to better serve its nearly 80,000 subscribers and transform its business.

is the chief broadband officer for BrightRidge, a local not-for-profit public utility based in Johnson City, Tennessee. He leads the utility’s broadband practice, which is rolling out fiber broadband for the first time to better serve its nearly 80,000 subscribers and transform its business. Charles Austin heads network and operations for Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative in Rainsville, Alabama. He has directed the transformation of FTC’s network monitoring process, optimized its workflows, and decreased service desk support calls by 40 percent.

“All three of these unique innovators are actively deploying the last network they will ever need with Calix and the AXOS platform,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “ConneXions is the ideal destination for our customers and partners to share the insights and best practices they need to outmaneuver competition and lead broadband communications markets. We are thrilled to have these three leaders share their unique perspectives with all ConneXions attendees.”

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019 , the industry’s premier Innovation and Learning Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Press Inquiries:

Dale Legaspi

408-474-0056

dale.legaspi@calix.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.