BitBox USA Appoints Mike Skurla as Director of Product Strategy

IoT Product Designer Will Lead Expansion of IoT Platform

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBox USA, LLC , providers of the BitBox IoT platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence, today announced the appointment of Mike Skurla as the company’s Director of Product Strategy. Skurla’s in-depth industry knowledge in control automation and IoT product design sets cutting-edge product strategy for the company’s IoT platform which was recently recognized with a 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year award.



Skurla brings 22+ years’ experience in control automation and IoT product design with Fortune 500 companies, focused on the intersection of software and hardware, with emphasis on outcome-based analytics for mission-critical industries across commercial building, retail, healthcare, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM). A well-recognized thought leader, and a contributor to several industry publications including Critical Facilities and LD+A, Skurla is a frequent lecturer on advanced usage of analytics and emerging IT technologies to foster efficiency within the commercial facility design.

“Mike Skurla’s industry experience in IoT product design and business development is a notable asset in the industry-first design of our award-winning BitBox IoT platform,” said Jon Trout, CEO of BitBox USA. “Most valuable is Mike’s industry fluency across multi-site infrastructure sectors where IoT devices have challenged data-driven decision making.”

Most recently Skurla was VP of Business Development at Acuity Brands where he developed channel and marketing activities for DGLux graphical development environment & DSA IoT framework, influencing ecosystem adoption with OEMs, strategic partners, and enterprise customers in the commercial building space. Prior to that, he was Global Sub-segment Director of Hospitality and Sr. Market Development Manager of Global Systems for Philips Lighting. Skurla is a contributing member of ASHRAE, IES Education, and USGBC.

“Working with the highly advanced, mission-critical industry veterans of the BitBox USA executive team is most rewarding as we set to disrupt the IoT market with our cost-effective, innovative IoT platform that allows small footprint retail, oil and gas, commercial property, edge data center, and industrial IoT (IIoT) sectors to resolve connectivity challenges from many data sub-systems,” said Mike Skurla, Director of Product Strategy for BitBox USA.

BitBox Resources

BitBox Customer Story

BitBox Technical Documentation

BitBox Applications

BitBox Platform

About BitBox USA LLC

The BitBox platform is the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform to collect, organize and deliver distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The platform removes the complexity of vast Edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The BitBox Platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site commercial property firms, retail and quick service restaurants, industrial, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015, BitBox USA is headquartered in Nashville, TN with offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jackie Abramian

Global Cadence (for BitBox USA, LLC)

Jackie@globalcadence.org

617-584-2580

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f9d7ff2-04eb-48a2-b836-6466ddc3f4eb

Mike Skurla Mike Skurla is appointed Director of Product Strategy for BitBox USA LLC, providers of award-winning BitBox IoT platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.