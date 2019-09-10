Image Protect Highlights Compelling New Research on Native Ads and the Fotofy Advantage

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is pleased to highlight recent research and analysis suggesting increasing relevance and dominance for In-Image Native Ad strategies. The Company’s Fotofy digital image marketplace and native ad network launched early last month and continues to gain strong traction and widen its potential in-image advertising footprint.



“We continue to gain tremendous confidence in our strategy,” commented Matthew Goldman, Image Protect CEO. “Native ads are emerging as the only viable strategy in a world of increasingly cynical and educated web content consumers. It’s all about how you’re positioned. And we built a first-class platform predicated on precisely this insight, and it’s rapidly gaining traction on a daily basis.”

Management points to a recent piece in the Columbia Journalism Review that argues that native advertising has become the central digital revenue stream for the broad publishing industry. According to the article, native ads account for 60% ($32.9 billion) of the total market. That data was originally sourced from an in-depth research report from analysis firm eMarketer, which can be found here .

Mr. Goldman continued, “As we envisioned from the start, native ad strategies will be very effective on the Fotofy Platform. As Photos are shared from Fotofy, and as they find a home elsewhere on the Internet, we can determine an appropriate ad for this new content environment and let it come to life, mimicking the Image.”

The Company notes that a “native advertising” strategy can be distinguished from non-native advertising by virtue of its stylistic integration into surrounding content. It is the process of seamlessly integrating branded content into the aesthetic or stylistic character of the web context it is to inhabit. This integration allows it to benefit from an increased probability of being substantively perceived by browsing consumers, granting it enormous advantages over traditional online ad strategies.

In-image advertising is particularly well-suited to a native advertising implementation strategy.

“The old guard strategies for web marketing just don’t work anymore,” concluded Goldman. “30% of web users have some sort of ad blocker in place. Pop-ups are loathed. Big banners are irritating. These strategies can backfire as people get angry and then associate those negative emotions with the brand imaging they’re looking at. And advertisers are increasingly aware of these deficiencies and risks. As Fotofy scales up and gains further traction, we anticipate being an extremely attractive solution for advertisers.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.