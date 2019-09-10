RTI Announces No Cost DO-178C DAL A Multicore Safety Certification Evidence for DDS for MOSA Department of Defense Programs

RTI will provide safety certification evidence for RTI Connext DDS Cert at no cost to DoD programs using the open standards defined in the 2019 U.S. Department of Defense Tri-Service Memorandum

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced that it will supply its commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) RTCA DO-178C Design Assurance Level (DAL) A multicore certification evidence for RTI Connext® DDS Cert package at no charge to all U.S. military and coalition partner programs. These partner programs use the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards defined in the recent U.S. Department of Defense Tri-Service Memorandum promoting the support for Open Mission Systems/Universal Command and Control Interface (OMS/UCI), Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA), Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) and Vehicular Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability (VICTORY) open standards.



Safety and airworthiness certification for military programs has historically involved high costs and risk. Commercial airborne avionics systems have successfully used and evolved the DO-178C standard published by RTCA in hundreds of commercial aircraft programs. The highest level of safety certification, DAL A, is a requirement for the most critical airborne systems and all large passenger commercial aircraft. Providing multicore certification artifacts at this level is typically out of reach for most military programs due to high costs and extended development and test schedules.

RTI has reduced the high cost and the high development risk to zero. RTI will provide its published DO-178C DAL A multicore certification evidence for Connext DDS Cert 2.4.5 , based upon the open Data Distribution Standard (DDS) managed by the Object Management Group (OMG), at no charge to any military program that requires the use of the MOSA standards defined in the Tri-Service Memorandum.

“We are excited that RTI is the first to offer FAA DO-178C DAL A solutions to the U.S. military and coalition partner programs at no cost,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director at RTI. “RTI is proud to be a leader in creating a higher level of safety for Warfighters who require the latest innovation in their global efforts. We are committed to supporting DoD open standards efforts, with both proven TRL 9 product quality and DO-178C safety evidence.”

RTI's software currently provides the standards-conformant connectivity foundation for over 1,200 of the world’s most mission-critical aerospace and defense systems. RTI Connext DDS is widely used in systems as diverse as advanced military avionics, naval communications infrastructure, battle management systems, NASA launch control systems, unmanned aircraft control stations, robots and unmanned air vehicles. Connext DDS is the platform for autonomy, with over 200 autonomous platforms now using RTI’s distributed communications foundation.

