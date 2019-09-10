Mental Health Commission of Canada urges action on World Suicide Prevention Day

/EIN News/ -- Statement From Mental Health Commission of Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on World Suicide Prevention Day, the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) is urging everyone to shine a light on this country’s hidden suicide crisis. With a rate unchanged for over ten years, the only way we can truly make inroads and save lives is by pooling our strengths and resources, across all orders of government, to plant seeds of hope and resiliency in communities big and small.

Every year in Canada, an estimated 4,000 people take their own lives. By working together, as friends, colleagues, grass roots organizations and elected officials, we can conquer the shame and stigma that have shadowed suicide for far too long. Being a champion for suicide prevention can be as simple as:

Engaging your local, provincial or federal representative on the topic with our Government Engagement Toolkit

Sharing our user-friendly toolkits with online resources for people affected by suicide

Making your family physician or nurse practitioner aware of our suicide prevention online education

Writing a message of hope on our #sharehope wall

Learning more about Roots of Hope, a national community suicide prevention project

Help, hope and healing are possible. If you or someone you care about needs immediate help, reach out to the local crisis line in your region.

Together we can stop suicide.

Louise Bradley

President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada

