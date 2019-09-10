The World Market for Thermal Flowmeters (2nd Edition): Key Growth Opportunities & Leading Player Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Thermal Flowmeters, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Thermal Flowmeters, 2nd Edition is now available. The first edition was published in October 2009. The primary goals are to determine the 2016 size of the thermal flowmeter market and the market shares of major suppliers. Forecasts through 2021 for a variety of segments will be included.

The study achieved multiple objectives:

Determining worldwide market size and market shares for thermal flowmeters in 2016

Forecasting market growth for all types of thermal flowmeters through 2021

Identifying the industries and applications where thermal flowmeters are used, and to identify market growth sectors

Providing a product analysis for the main companies selling into the thermal flowmeter market

Providing strategies to manufacturers for selling into the thermal flowmeter market

Providing company profiles of the main suppliers of thermal flowmeters

Key Issues Addressed

This study addresses the key issues in the thermal flowmeter market, including:

The use of thermal flowmeters for continuous emissions monitoring (CEM)

The growing use of thermal flowmeters for environmental monitoring applications

The use of insertion thermal flowmeters for flare gas measurement

The role of thermal flowmeters in measuring greenhouse gas emissions

The increased number of suppliers to this market

New product and technology developments

Growth strategies for thermal flowmeter suppliers

Segmentation

The study is segmented by:

Geographic Regions

Thermal Flowmeters by Type

Thermal Flowmeters by Fluid Type

Thermal Flowmeters by Intelligence Level

Smart Thermal Flowmeters by Communication Protocol

Thermal Flowmeters by Industry

Thermal Flowmeters by Application

Thermal Flowmeters by Distribution Channel

Thermal Flowmeters by Customer Type

Companies Mentioned



ABB

BinderGroup

Eldridge Products

Endress+Hauser

Fluid Components International (FCI)

Fox Thermal Instruments

Kurz Instruments

Magnetrol International

Sage Metering

Sierra Instruments

Thermal Instrument Company

Tokyo Keiso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdy45j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.