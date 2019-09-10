The World Market for Thermal Flowmeters (2nd Edition): Key Growth Opportunities & Leading Player Profiles
The World Market for Thermal Flowmeters, 2nd Edition is now available. The first edition was published in October 2009. The primary goals are to determine the 2016 size of the thermal flowmeter market and the market shares of major suppliers. Forecasts through 2021 for a variety of segments will be included.
The study achieved multiple objectives:
- Determining worldwide market size and market shares for thermal flowmeters in 2016
- Forecasting market growth for all types of thermal flowmeters through 2021
- Identifying the industries and applications where thermal flowmeters are used, and to identify market growth sectors
- Providing a product analysis for the main companies selling into the thermal flowmeter market
- Providing strategies to manufacturers for selling into the thermal flowmeter market
- Providing company profiles of the main suppliers of thermal flowmeters
Key Issues Addressed
This study addresses the key issues in the thermal flowmeter market, including:
- The use of thermal flowmeters for continuous emissions monitoring (CEM)
- The growing use of thermal flowmeters for environmental monitoring applications
- The use of insertion thermal flowmeters for flare gas measurement
- The role of thermal flowmeters in measuring greenhouse gas emissions
- The increased number of suppliers to this market
- New product and technology developments
- Growth strategies for thermal flowmeter suppliers
Segmentation
The study is segmented by:
- Geographic Regions
- Thermal Flowmeters by Type
- Thermal Flowmeters by Fluid Type
- Thermal Flowmeters by Intelligence Level
- Smart Thermal Flowmeters by Communication Protocol
- Thermal Flowmeters by Industry
- Thermal Flowmeters by Application
- Thermal Flowmeters by Distribution Channel
- Thermal Flowmeters by Customer Type
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- BinderGroup
- Eldridge Products
- Endress+Hauser
- Fluid Components International (FCI)
- Fox Thermal Instruments
- Kurz Instruments
- Magnetrol International
- Sage Metering
- Sierra Instruments
- Thermal Instrument Company
- Tokyo Keiso
