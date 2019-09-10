The Canadian Vaping Association’s Response Letter to Reports Of Lung Disease

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more information comes to light regarding recent reports of serious lung disease in youths due to vaping, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) shares the concerns of all Canadians surrounding these incidents. We call on public health officials to thoroughly investigate these cases, the products involved and the circumstances surrounding these recent lung conditions in the United States.

We are concerned that the lack of information and clarity has both created unnecessary confusion in consumers and as well as the false perception that vaping products are not safe. There has not been a clear distinction made in the media reports between vaping e-liquid, which contains a combination of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Flavouring and Nicotine, and the products associated with these incidents. This is misleading at best since vaping e-liquid and it’s four components manufactured in appropriate ratios are not associated with these lung issues, nor any lung issues on record. Recent reports progressively indicate that these adverse events are linked to vaping substances such as THC and other cannabis related products, not vaping e-liquid. In fact, the New Journal of Medicine reported on September 6, 2019 that a “84% of the patients reported having used tetrahydrocannabinol products in e-cigarette devices”. Additionally, other experts have indicated that they suspect the vaping of vitamin E acetate as another potential primary culprit for the lung issues seen recently.

The CVA and its members warn all Canadians not to purchase or use black-market products and not to manipulate or change vape e-liquid after purchase nor the intentioned use of vape hardware products designed specifically for vape e-liquid. These products are designed specifically for the safe consumption of nicotine for adult smokers to serve as a far less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco.



The Canadian Government and Health Canada enacted the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) on May 23, 2018 in order to regulate the manufacture, sale, labelling and promotion of tobacco products and vaping products sold in Canada. Regulations include requirements to disclose all of the ingredients within the vape e-liquid and where the product is manufactured, and also prohibits product packaging designed with features known to be attractive to youth.

The CVA has also called on the federal government to add the following restrictions into regulation to provide further protections, with the specific intent of addressing youth uptake:

1. Display and promotion in retail environments should be restricted to age of majority stores

2. National and brand specific advertising should be restricted

3. Mandating E-commerce and online sales must be delivered via an age verification platform, such as the one currently available through Canada Post

The CVA is also leading a project in conjunction with the North American Vape Alliance (NAVA) to detail a full set of Good Manufacturing Standards (GMP) specific to the vape industry, as a means to ensuring product quality and safety for adult vapers and accountability for the industry. The CVA fully endorses the notion that non-smokers and youth should not vape. However, as these life saving products have been deemed at least 95% safer than combustible tobacco by the Royal Collage of Physicians, they must be embraced and available to Canadian smokers to address Canada’s leading cause of preventable death – combustible tobacco.

Regards,

Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, CVA

dtempest@thecva.org

http://canadianvapingassociation.org/



