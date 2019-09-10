SmashFly Releases Apply Overlay to Simplify and Enhance the Conversion from Candidate to Hire

The new apply experience solution enables employers to control how the application looks and feels without changing applicant tracking systems

Most organizations’ recruitment marketing efforts and spend drive to the application; according to SmashFly system data, at least 90% of candidates will drop out of the apply process when prompted to register with the applicant tracking system (ATS). The current standard of inconvenient and complicated application processes equals a huge loss of investment and potential hires.

SmashFly Apply Overlay reduces the barriers of the standard ATS process, and increases apply conversion by rebranding the experience to match the career site; eliminating registration steps, and using data collected during apply to automatically create a talent network profile.

“The handoff from the career site to the job application is typically a jarring experience for candidates who are suddenly redirected to an unfamiliar and antiquated process,” said SmashFly CEO, Thom Kenney. “By eliminating steps in profile creation and maintaining a modern look and feel throughout, we’re removing friction and modernizing a process that’s historically led to significant applicant drop-off — particularly for top talent that has a low tolerance for a difficult, disjointed experience.”

SmashFly Apply Overlay acts as a bridge between its career site and the ATS, simply reworking how the application looks and operates, without any changes or updates to the ATS. The solution does not require an API integration, and SmashFly never holds any of the data, making it fully compliant and secure.

The key features and value of SmashFly’s Apply Overlay solution include:

Inherently mobile-responsive design

Live, in-context form validation

GDPR-compliant and ATS-secure data

Branded, streamlined application experience

SmashFly’s recruitment marketing platform provides technology solutions across the talent lifecycle, including candidate relationship management, career site, events, and internal mobility; its Apply Overlay solution is a natural extension to ensure increased and optimized conversion from candidate to applicant.

SmashFly Apply Overlay will be available for live demonstration at booth 1102 at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition held in Las Vegas October 1-4, 2019.

