CTERA Launches High Performance Edge Filer for Media and Advertising

Media Filer Liberates Creative Content Editors from Legacy NAS Constraints with Powerful Local Performance, Infinite Capacity, and Modern Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , the edge-to-cloud file services leader, today introduced a media filer to its CTERA Edge product line that delivers high performance, cloud scale, and modern collaboration to enable creative content teams to produce and share digital assets from any device and any location.



The CTERA Edge Media Edition is designed to meet the specific requirements of media and advertising content creators, packaging 128TB usable local capacity, SSD/NLSAS tiering, 8K video rendering, and native support for macOS and Adobe creative products and services. Unlike traditional NAS systems, the CTERA filer is part of a global file system that spans multiple sites, desktops, and clouds, enabling truly distributed file services with elastic scaling and no single point of failure.

“CTERA allows us to modernize how we store and manage creative content across our globally distributed locations,” said Menakshi Sehwani, Regional CIO, EMEA, at Wunderman Thompson. “By removing the limitations of our previous storage systems, the new CTERA media filer enables JWT to take full advantage of cloud scale and global collaboration while delivering the edge performance we need to execute on world-class projects for our clients.”

The CTERA media filer provides transparent migration from existing NAS devices with preservation of share structure and file permissions. Intelligent cloud tiering optimizes local capacity for current projects and pinned files, while cloud security risks are mitigated through source-based encryption, firewall fencing, virus scanning and Active Directory integration.

CTERA Edge Media Edition highlights:

SMB/NFS file services with full Windows ACLs

Cloud-based global file system across distributed sites and endpoints

Global deduplication for optimal cloud storage and WAN efficiency

On-demand streaming of large files from the cloud

128TB local usable cloud cache

Hybrid SSD/SAS with Active-Active controllers

macOS Spotlight integration

Adobe suite compatibility

Antivirus and DLP scanning

Cloud archiving and DR

“Content creation and distribution in the media and advertising industry have always placed major demands on storage systems,” said Steven Hill, Senior Analyst of Applied Infrastructure and Storage Technologies at 451 Research. “CTERA’s new Edge Media Edition offers a hybrid storage environment for creative professionals that combines cloud and multi-platform support for dense, collaborative workflows and the performance to support high-def video production.”

In a recent survey of media storage decision makers conducted by IDC, performance was the industry’s top concern with public cloud services (43 percent of respondents). With the introduction of the CTERA media filer, media firms no longer need to sacrifice cloud capacity for the predictable performance of a local NAS.

“Media firms have lagged behind on cloud transformation due to the challenging nature of modern media workflows,” said Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer, CTERA. “The new media filer provides the perfect cloud bridge for data-intensive environments, combining high local performance tuned for media-rich workflows with efficient cloud scaling.”

The CTERA media filer is available today as part of the Edge H Series . The CTERA Edge Filer product family also includes the hyperconverged Edge X Series and the virtual Edge V Series .

CTERA is an exhibitor at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam from September 13 – 17. Visit the CTERA team at POD P19 to learn more about the CTERA media filer, or book a meeting in advance.

CTERA also will host a live webinar on September 25, 2019 to introduce the new media filer. Reserve your place today: https://ctera.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__W4DZnywTIaqNAh9LbwB7g

Supporting Resources:

About CTERA

With more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users, CTERA has pioneered next-generation enterprise file services, enabling organizations to harness the agility, scalability and cost efficiencies provided by cloud technology without compromising performance or security. Powered by the CTERA Global File System, the CTERA platform provides multi-cloud data management with full control over data residency, military-grade security and edge to cloud acceleration for both desktops and branch offices. CTERA is trusted by the world’s largest companies, including leading banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense and other government organizations worldwide.

U.S. Media Contact:

Joanne Hogue

Phone Number: +1 410 658 8246

Email: joanne@smartconnectionspr.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.